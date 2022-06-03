Arkansas' covid cases jump by 712 as active cases hit 3-month high

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 712 — the second daily increase in a row that was the largest since March — even as the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell back below 100.

With new cases outnumbering recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose to 4,529, the largest number since March 1. Friday's jump of 369 active cases was the biggest one-day increase in the total since Jan. 22, during the winter omicron surge.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by six, to 11,498.

Friday's increase in cases was larger by 321 than the one the previous Friday. It was the biggest one-day jump since March 21, a time when the state's new case numbers were inflated by a backlog of reports faxed weeks earlier, during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

The second-biggest increase since March 21 was the 635 cases that were added on Thursday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Friday to 391, its highest level since the week ending March 25. It was the second consecutive increase for the daily average number of new cases.

After rising the previous five days, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell Friday by eight, to 97.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained for a third day at seven.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 845,175 cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 828,918 are considered recovered.

