Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approves $35.4 million for water and wastewater projects

The Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Commission has approved $35.4 million for nine water and wastewater projects, as well as four technical assistance programs that serve more than 211,372 Arkansas residents.

The Benton County Water Authority received a $4,530,260 loan to replace a water main via the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund.

Central Arkansas Water in Pulaski County received a $4 million loan from the same loan fund for upgrades to the Jack H. Wilson Water Treatment Plant, which has a customer base of 156,000.

Melbourne in Izard County received a $139,050 loan for water meter installation. The loan came from the Water, Sewer, and Solid Waste Fund.

Mountainburg in Crawford County received a $50,000 grant for a cultural resources survey for the proposed North Central Crawford County Water System, via the Water Development Fund. The customer base is 767 people, with the potential for 342 new customers after the proposed expansion of water system.

The Rock-Moore Public Water Authority in Independence County received a $4,262,000 loan via the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund for purchasing a new water tank and making water system improvements.

East End Improvement District No. 1 in Saline County received a $500,000 loan in additional funding from the same loan source, for building a water storage tank and rehabilitating existing water storage tanks.

The McLean Bottoms Levee and Drainage District No. 3 in Logan County received a $360,500 loan in additional funding from the Water Development Fund for levee repairs. The Levee protects 60 residences, according to a Department of Agriculture news release.

The Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority in Benton County received a $20,000,000 loan in additional funding from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to make wastewater treatment plant improvements in Bentonville, Tontitown, Elm Springs and Bethel Heights.

The Searcy Board of Public Utilities in White County received a $950,000 loan in additional funding from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund for wastewater system rehabilitation.

Funding for the technical assistance programs includes a $150,000 grant to the Arkansas Environmental Training Academy from the Water Development Fund to train members of retail water provider boards and a $125,000 grant from the same fund to the Arkansas Rural Water Association. The grant is for the association's continued funding assistance for a circuit rider to provide on-site assistance to water systems.

The Rural Water Association also received $65,000 from the same fund to continue providing training and technical assistance to water and wastewater systems across Arkansas.

H2Ozarks received a $278,400 grant from the same fund to start a septic tank remediation pilot program in the Buffalo River Watershed in Newton, Searcy, Marion, Baxter, Boone, Madison, Pope, Stone and Van Buren counties.