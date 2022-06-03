The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF June 2, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-20-741. Charles Neil Randle v. State of Arkansas, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Wood, J., dissents without opinion.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-21-373. Willie Hutcherson v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lee County Circuit Court. Appellant's pro se motion to expedite. Affirmed; motion moot.

CV-21-599. Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Alcoholic Beverage Control Division; and The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission v. Carroll County Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Eureka Green, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Reversed and dismissed. Baker, J., concurs. Womack, J., concurs without opinion. Hudson and Wynne, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-21-270. Charles E. Goodwin v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lee County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-22-30. Randall Thomas McArty v. State of Arkansas, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-21-336. Terrance Manuel v. State of Arkansas, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-21-489. Ray O'Neal v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded with instructions.

CV-21-624. Philip Palade, Gregory Borse, and J. Thomas Sullivan, on Behalf of Themselves and All Others Similarly Situated v. Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas System; Ed Fryar, Ph.D., in His Official Capacity as Trustee; Steve Cox, in His Official Capacity as Trustee; Tommy Boyer, in His Official Capacity as Trustee; Sheffield Nelson, in His Official Capacity as Trustee; C.C. Gibson, in His Official Capacity as Trustee; Stephen Broughton, M.D., in His Official Capacity as Trustee; Kelly Eichler, in Her Official Capacity as Trustee; Morril Harriman, in His Official Capacity as Trustee; Mark Waldrip, in His Official Capacity as Trustee; and John Goodson, in His Official Capacity as Trustee, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Womack and Webb, JJ., concur.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-12-986. Patrick Eugene Dobbins v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis, for writ of habeas corpus, and to correct an illegal sentence. Petition denied.

CR-21-425. Quatonious Sirkaneo a/k/a Walter Allen Brooks v. State of Arkansas, from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Appellant's pro se motion to file belated reply brief. Affirmed; motion moot. Webb, J., dissents.