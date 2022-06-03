Arkansas wins NCAA regional opener over Grand Canyon

STILLWATER, Okla. — Arkansas started the baseball postseason hot Friday.

The Razorbacks scored five runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 7-1 victory over Grand Canyon in the opening game of the NCAA Stillwater Regional at O’Brate Stadium.

Arkansas (39-18) advanced to the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination regional. The Razorbacks will play Saturday at 6 p.m. against the winner of Friday night’s game between Oklahoma State and Missouri State.

Grand Canyon (41-20) will play an elimination game at noon Saturday against the loser of Friday night’s game.

Arkansas scored four runs in the second inning to chase Grand Canyon freshman right hander Daniel Avitia, the Western Athletic Conference pitcher of the year. Avitia allowed 5 runs, 4 hits and 3 walks in 1 2/3 innings.

The Razorbacks scored all five runs against Avitia with two outs. Cayden Wallace hit a solo home run in the first inning to give Arkansas a 1-0 lead, and the top of the lineup produced with two outs in the second to end Avitia’s day after 67 pitches. Avitia threw 43 pitches in the second inning.

Michael Turner’s two-run single capped the second-inning rally, which included an RBI single by Braydon Webb and a run by Zack Gregory when Wallace was hit by a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded. Arkansas put six consecutive hitters on base with two outs.

The two-out rally began when Peyton Stovall singled and Gregory was hit by a 2-2 pitch from Avitia. Stovall scored on Webb’s hit and Brady Slavens added a walk to load the bases before Wallace came to the plate.

Arkansas out-hit Grand Canyon 9-8. The Razorbacks also drew eight walks and stranded 12 base runners.

Junior right hander Connor Noland threw seven strong innings to earn his first victory since an April 2 game at Florida. Noland allowed 1 run, 6 hits and 3 walks, and struck out 4 during his 89-pitch outing.

Noland was hit in the upper body by two line drives over the course of 12 pitches in the top of the seventh inning, but remained in the game each time after he was evaluated by team trainer Corey Wood and pitching coach Matt Hobbs. Noland struck out GCU leadoff hitter Elijah Buries on his final pitch to strand runners at second and third base.

Kole Ramage worked around a single in the eighth and ninth innings and struck out three in his 89th career appearance.

Hitting third and fourth in the order, Wallace and Turner each had 3 RBI. Turner, the catcher, went 3 for 4 and walked once, and also threw out Tyler Wilson to end the top of the second inning as he tried to steal second base.

Wallace added a two-out home run in the fourth inning to give Arkansas a 6-1 lead. It was Wallace’s second game with two home runs, and first since May 20, 2021, against Florida in Fayetteville.

Turner’s sixth-inning single up the middle scored Slavens to put Arkansas ahead 7-1. Slavens led off with a walk and went to second base on a fly out by Wallace to right-center field.

The Antelopes rarely threatened offensively. Their only run came on a leadoff home run by Tayler Aguilar in the fourth inning to cut Arkansas’ lead to 5-1. It was Aguilar’s 21st home run of the season.

Grand Canyon had a base runner in every inning but the fifth and sixth, and stranded eight.

The Razorbacks won their first game at O’Brate Stadium, which opened last year. Arkansas has won four consecutive postseason games in Stillwater, including three straight to capture the 2015 regional championship at Oklahoma State’s old ballpark, Reynolds Stadium.

Grand Canyon fell to 0-3 all-time in NCAA Tournament games. The Antelopes played in the tournament for the first time last year.