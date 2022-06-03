Bentonville man arrested in shooting incident

A Bentonville man was being held Thursday on $350,000 bond after his arrest in connection with a shooting incident in Rogers.

Kenny Perea, 31, was arrested Monday in connection with attempted capital murder, aggravated assault, battery, carrying a weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits. Prosecutors have not filed formal charges against Perea.

Rogers police went at 1:26 a.m. Monday to a report of a shooting at the Mendez Event Center on South Eighth Street, according to a probable cause affidavit. The caller reported Perea had shot Daniel Fernandez in the arm, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies found Fernandez at his home, according to the affidavit. He told deputies Perea approached him in the parking lot at the center, pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired a shot toward Fernandez's feet, according to the affidavit. Fernandez said the gun went off and something ricocheted off the ground and struck his arm, according to the affidavit.

Deputies observed a laceration to Fernandez's arm, according to the affidavit.

Police officers found a spent .45-caliber shell casing in front of the business, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained a search warrant for Perea's pickup and found a Para .45-caliber 1911 style pistol with bullets that match the shell casing found at the center, according to the affidavit.

Benton County West District Judge Jeff Conner ordered Perea not to have any contact with Fernandez. Perea was also ordered not to possess any firearms or ammunition if he's released from jail on bond.

Perea's arraignment's is scheduled for 8 a.m. July 5 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's court.