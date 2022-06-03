Commission OKs church’s parking





Church parking, establishing an assisted living facility, and legalizing cosmetologist services from home were all agenda items discussed during the city of Pine Bluff Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Pastor Jerry Smith and his wife, Sonya, said when they were granted approval in 2012 to build a church at 698 Grant Street, they were given a mandate that required they provide 45 parking spaces.

With a desire to get in their church by the end of the year, the pair came before the Planning Commission requesting that number be modified to 25 because they have less than 20 members. Larry Reynolds, Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning director, said the parking standard for churches is one space per every four seats.

"Use Permit on Reviews by ordinance are allowed 12 months to commence; however, it has been 10 years and lack of completion would constitute a lapse of the UPOR approval," he said. "Although the applicant is requesting a reduction in the number of parking spaces it is being heard as UPOR with a corrected parking layout since the original approval was based on the drawing and spaces indicated."

Reynolds said no drawing with the new parking layout was submitted, just a photo indicating current and future parking.

"Based on the photo, staff is assuming the parking lot on the south side of the building with 25 spaces is proposed to be completed prior to occupancy," he said. "There are three rows of pews each, seven tiers deep plus one along the back wall. Assuming these pews are six feet in length the average capacity per pew is 4-5 people. That would result in 22 pews at four each or approximately 88 seats. Allowing for another 12 in the choir section would result in a seating capacity of 100 people. Using the one to four seat parking requirements would result in the need for 25 spaces."

Reynolds' recommendation to the Planning Commission was to approve this request subject to building and fire department approval along with other conditions that should be included, such as that proper ingress and egress be provided with provisions for stormwater control on site.

An unidentified woman at the meeting said she wasn't for or against the parking but wanted the Planning Commission to "think before deciding." Stating that there were already 10 churches within nine blocks of the residential neighborhood, the woman claimed parking can become a nuisance to those who live there.

"With that street and the different Sunday church services on that street think about if you butt heads. What's going to happen," asked the lady, who said she has seen fire trucks having to back up because they couldn't get down the street.

"You got residence on that street and certain Sundays there is no parking," she said. "You can't even get up and down the street because the cars are parked. Even if it's a medical issue in which the ambulance and firetruck running all around, they cannot get down the streets."

The Planning Commission approved the request to add 25 parking spaces.

A Use Permit on Review Request to establish a Level 2 Assisted Living Facility at No. 10 Shirley in a residential zone was tabled to allow the applicant more time to gather supporting documentation.

Shambrical Griffin told the commission that the current rental property would be a long-term care facility with four to six occupants including 24/7 staff and an on-site nurse. According to Griffin, these types of facilities already exist in Little Rock and Conway, and she would model the Pine Bluff location after those.

Reynolds told the commissioners that other than the information included in her request planning staff has been unable to gather additional information regarding the operation of a Level 2 Long Term Care facility or any impact on the neighboring properties that might result.

"Calls have been made to the State of Arkansas office for Long Term Care as well as the local DHS office on multiple occasions with no response," he said. "Research via the internet proved just as ineffective with little guidance."

Reynolds said the two properties the applicant listed on her application provided little assistance since research through county real estate records listed both as single-family residences.

"During discussion with the applicant early in the process, it was discussed that pictures of similar existing uses may help in determining any impact on surrounding properties. None were provided," he said. "Without details of the needs required for a Level 2 LTC facility staff is unable to determine if the site and or building is suitable for such use."

Reynolds described the house as only 1,368 square feet and although the applicant states that it has three large bedrooms Reynolds said the staff is personally familiar with the house and would not classify the rooms as large.

"In her statement, it notes that six beds would be provided to residents, which means a maximum of eight people at all times in the structure," said Reynolds, adding he was uncomfortable recommending approval.

"I would recommend tabling until the following steps have been completed or provided," said Reynolds, who listed them as:

1. Review by Fire Department and inspection department based on the proposed use.

2. Copy of Level 2 Standards provided to staff.

3. Actual photos and information on similar facilities in residential neighborhoods included.

City Council Member Joni Alexander preferred an amendment regarding cosmetology services in residential homes.

"I recently found out in Pine Bluff it's illegal to get your hair done in your house," Alexander said, adding many beauticians work from home.

Alexander said it is legal in the state of Arkansas and asked that Pine Bluff "catch up with the state."

Alexander said the ordinance concerning home occupations is in need of a revision and updating to legalize cosmetologist, nail technician and aesthetician operations from a residence with certain stipulations such as having a direct entrance separate and distinct from any entrance in connection with private quarters.

Reynolds recommended approval, and the Planning Commission motioned to approve. The revised ordinance will be sent to the Planning and Development Committee before going to the full council for approval.





Council Member Joni Alexander asked for an amendment to an ordinance legalizing cosmetology services in residential homes. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)





