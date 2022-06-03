Community briefs

GOP committee to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. June 23 at Larry’s Pizza 7401 Dollarway Road. The guest speaker will be the Judge Chris Carnahan, a candidate for the Arkansas Supreme Court.

In addition to the regular meeting, the group will also hold their county committee convention, David Singer, Jefferson County GOP committee chairman, said in a news release.

Scholarships set for campers with needs

Scholarships are available for the H.E.R.O.E.S Club Night & Weekend Camp for special needs children 5-12 years old. The camp begins June 6 at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St.

“Fifteen free scholarships are available,” said Carolyn Pridgeon, founder and executive director of CP Foundation & Consulting Group, camp sponsor. “A limited number of spots are available.”

This program is for special needs kids who are looking for something fun and structured to do. Sessions are available Monday through Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m., or Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children with a behavioral plan or educational deficiency are welcomed, according to a news release.

Session A will take place June 6 through July 2. Session B will take place July 10 through Aug. 6.

The registration membership fee is $50 to hold a child’s spot. There are only 25 slots available. The fee is $50 per week for Monday through Friday sessions and $25 per week for Saturday sessions.

Parents may call (725) 236-9003 to claim a scholarship, to register or for further details or send an email to heroesclubpb@gmail.com.

DRA seeks leaders for academy

Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application period for the 2023 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy. The deadline is Aug. 12.

DLI is a nine-month executive leadership program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions.

Chosen through a competitive application process, the class will include approximately 30 participants from the eight-state DRA region, including Arkansas, according to a news release. For details or to apply, visit dra.gov/leadership.

UAM raises $56,659 in phonathon

The University of Arkansas at Monticello raised $56,659 during the annual UAM Foundation Phonathon held April 19 to May 1. The student-led effort provided alumni and supporters the opportunity to speak with students to update contact information and make donations to support UAM’s needs such as scholarships, academic program support, and technological advances, according to a news release.

In 2021, UAM awarded approximately 1,400 privately funded scholarships totaling more than $530,000. Donors funded nine new scholarship endowments and an operational endowment for the UAM School of Nursing.

“We thank our alumni and friends for their generosity during the UAM Foundation Phonathon,” said Jeff Weaver, vice chancellor for Advancement and chief of staff at UAM. “Their commitment to our students and university benefits the entire campus community and contributes to UAM’s continuing success.”

The phonathon is run through the UAM Office of Advancement. Details: (870) 460-1227.

Locals recognized by SAU Tech

Southern Arkansas University (SAU) Tech at East Camden announced the Chancellor’s and Dean’s lists for spring 2022, recognizing students for superior academic achievement, according to a news release.

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

Area Chancellor’s List recipients include: Kayti Goad of Warren, Nathan Williams of Pine Bluff, Phoebe McGraw of Warren, Branden Barnett of Rison, Jaa Keilah Warner of Monticello, Samuel Lawson of Rison, Ashley Clark of Kingsland, Greyson Potter of Rison, Ashley Baggett of Warren, and MarKia Moore of Warren.

Honorees must have 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester and receive a 4.00 semester grade point average on all hours attempted.

DEAN’S LIST

Area Dean’s List recipients include Melissa Walker of Kingsland, Brandon Boykin of Hermitage, DeLanie Kilpatrick of Warren, Joseph Bostian of Wilmar, Ricky Owens of Monticello, Trista Goodwin of Warren, Allison Metcalf of New Edinburg, Shannon Wilkerson of Kingsland, William Outlaw of Warren, Shar-Kel Dodds of Warren, and Mario Vargas of Hermitage.

Honorees are students with 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a minimum 3.50 semester grade point average on all hours attempted.