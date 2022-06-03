Construction requires overnight lane closures on Interstate 30 in Saline County

Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County will require overnight lane closures through the end of the month, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced.

Crews will be working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116) through June 30, weather permitting, the agency said. Depending on the location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow the crews to work.

As a result, eastbound or westbound traffic will be reduced to one open lane starting between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen no later than 6 a.m. the following morning, the Highway Department said.

The $187.3 million project includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the U.S. 67 interchange (Exit 114).