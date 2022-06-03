Cowboys hold All-America ace for matchup with Arkansas

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State Coach Josh Holliday saved All-America pitcher Justin Campbell for the University of Arkansas baseball team.

Campell, a sophomore right-hander who earned second-team All-American honors from Collegiate Baseball on Thursday, will start for Oklahoma State (40-20) against Arkansas (39-18) at 6 p.m. Saturday in a winner’s bracket game at the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

Victor Mederos started and went six innings in the Cowboys’ 10-5 victory over Missouri State on Friday night at O’Brate Stadium.

Campbell (9-2. 3.43 ERA) has 133 strikeouts with 23 walks in 94 1/3 innings. He’s holding opponents to a .212 batting average.

“Justin’s an elite competitor,” Holliday said. “Justin really, really, really, truly loves to pitch.

“The mound, I think, is his comfort. He loves to be out there. He loves to pitch on behalf of his team. He’ll wake up tomorrow and I know he’ll have great vision of what he wants to do with the ball in his hand.”

Arkansas has not announced a starting pitcher, but likely candidates include freshman left-hander Hagen Smith (6-2, 4.68 ERA) and sophomore right-handers Jaxon Wiggins (6-3, 5.83 ERA) and Will McEntire (1-2, 3.07 ERA).

“Probably like us, they assess things at night and they talk as a staff and decide what game plan they’re going to go with,” Holliday said. “They’ve certainly got good talent left to pitch.”

The Cowboys are hitting .292 against right-handers and .287 against left-handers, according to the NCAA website.

“Just being balanced,” Holliday said. “A lot of guys have worked really hard to be better at certain elements of their game. So it’s a compliment to the lefties that have gotten better at handling lefties and a compliment to the righties that have gotten better at hitting right-hander breaking balls.

“Kids being aware of how to make adjustments as the season goes on, because it’s required.”

Oklahoma State is the No. 1 seed in the Stillwater Regional and No. 7 national seed. Arkansas (39-18) is the No. 2 seed in the regional.

“Arkansas is probably the best No. 2 seed in the whole tournament, in my opinion,” Holliday said.

Oklahoma State pounded out 14 hits against Missouri State (30-28), including two home runs by Nolan McLean and a home run by Roc Riggio.

Cowboys shortstop Marcus Brown, a sophomore from Springdale who played at Shiloh Christian High School, went 2 for 4 with a double and scored a run.

“They’ve got some dangerous hitters, and they hit tonight,” Missouri State Coach Keith Guttin said. “They’ve got some big ol' boys, and they left the park.”

Oklahoma State is 5-1 against Arkansas in NCAA Tournament games, but the Razorbacks won the teams’ most recent postseason meeting with a 7-5 victory in 2015 at the Stillwater Regional.

Missouri State will play Grand Canyon (41-20) in an elimination game at noon Saturday after the Razorbacks beat the Antelopes 7-1 in Friday’s opener.

Arkansas and Oklahoma State last played in 2017 when the Cowboys won 8-3 in Frisco, Texas.



