Democrats join up in Wisconsin races

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democrats on Thursday announced a joint effort with national party leaders they are calling the largest midterm coordinated campaign in state history, with the goal of reelecting Gov. Tony Evers and defeating Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

The effort dubbed Forward for Wisconsin is a partnership that includes the state and national Democratic parties, Evers’ campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Democrats promised to target rural parts of the state, which have been trending toward Republicans in recent elections.

The effort will also target communities of color, college students and tribal members. All of those voters traditionally side with Democrats, but turning them out in a midterm election will be particularly important for Democrats in the nearly evenly divided state.

“Sounds like what we’ve been doing for years,” Wisconsin Republican Party spokeswoman Anna Kelly tweeted. “Better late than never I guess?”