FLORIDA 7,

OREGON STATE 1

Cheyenne Lindsey went 3 for 3 and scored three runs to help 14th-seeded Florida beat Oregon State.

Avery Goelz had two hits and knocked in three runs and Charli Echols hit a solo homer for the Gators (49-17).

Natalie Lugo (12-5) stepped in for starter Lexie Delbrey and got the win in six innings of scoreless relief. She gave up one hit and struck out six.

Oregon State's Sarah Haendiges (13-7) pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on 10 hits in the loss.

Oregon State (39-21) opened the scoring on an RBI single by Frankie Hammoude in the top of the first inning.

Florida took the lead in the second when Goelz hit one down the first base line that Hammoude couldn't come up with. Two runs scored on the error.

Goelz knocked in two on a single in the fourth, then Echols' blast in the fifth made it 5-1.

Oregon State's Savanah Whatley hits against Florida during the second inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)



Oregon State's Xiao Gin (8) celebrates after reaching second base in the first inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Florida on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)



Florida's Lexie Delbrey pitches during the first inning of the team's NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Oregon on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

