FYI: Saturday full of events across NWA

Today

Family Movie Matinee -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Live in America Talks -- With Director of Live in America Carra Martinez, 5 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

CB To You Mobile Art Lab -- 5-8 p.m., First Friday on the Bentonville square. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Live in America Festival -- Detroit: We Insist, four Detroit artists to share their protest music, 7:30-9 p.m., The Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

__

Saturday

Artist Visit -- With Carolyn Chumwalooky in the Museum Store, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Admission free. 273-2456.

Super Saturday -- Sugar Free Allstars, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Historic Foods Tasting -- Noon-4 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. 855-2335.

Summer Reading Kickoff -- With Will Parker Music for Kids, 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Live in America Talks -- 1 p.m., The Tower at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Live in America Festival -- New Orleans: Laissez Faire, 2-5 p.m. & 6-10 p.m., Momentary Green & The Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

__

Sunday

Mountain Street Stage -- The Sons of Otis Malone, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Live in America Festival -- Northwest Arkansas: More Like a Hot Pot, Less Like a Salad, 6-7:30 p.m. June 5, 7:30-9 p.m. June 11, Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. Register at 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com