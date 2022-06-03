Gentry splash pad brings cool fun for area children

GENTRY -- The new splash pad in Gentry City Park opened on May 27, and it has been a busy place, giving children an opportunity to cool off, have fun in the water and play with friends.

Admission to the splash pad is free. Hours for the remainder of the season are from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

To activate the features of the facility, users have to push a button on the north side of the facility. And, when the button is pushed, the water will run for four minutes, going through four 1-minute sequences. When the button is pushed again, it will operate four new 1-minute sequences. There are 16 sequences in total, meaning it will take four pushes of the button to experience every sequence and activate every feature of the splash pad.

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Children waited for the bucket to fill and the water to drop at the splash pad in Gentry on Saturday.

