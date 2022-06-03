Georgia TE connects with Loggains





University of Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains' efforts on the recruiting front has the Hogs in the top five for elite Class of 2024 tight end Landen Thomas.

"Arkansas is a school that's recruiting me heavily," Thomas said. "They're like one of the top schools on my list right now because of how they're recruiting me. They're recruiting me hard and me and Coach Loggains have a good relationship."

Thomas, 6-4, 230 pounds, of Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County has more than 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Southern Cal, LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma and others.

In no particular order, Thomas has Arkansas, Florida, Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan as his top schools.

Thomas said Loggains visited the school during the spring evaluation period that ended Tuesday.

"We've been talking on the phone and he came down to see me," Thomas said. "He's shown me he really wants me. He's kept showing me he really wants me."

ON3.com rates Thomas a 4-star recruit, the No. 2 tight end and the No.67 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. He's also rated the No. 13 overall recruit in Georgia for his class.

A MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2020, Thomas had 31 catches for 516 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore while helping the Packers to a 8-3 record and to the Class 7A playoffs.

He has accepted an invitation to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl in January in the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Thomas, who attended last year's Georgia-Arkansas game in Athens, Ga., shows outstanding speed on his highlight video that looks more like a receiver than a tight end which helps him create match-up problems for defenses. He and Loggains relate well during their conversations.

"He's just a cool coach," Thomas said. "Somebody that's chill and you can just talk to him. Joke around."

Prior to joining the Razorbacks staff last year, Loggains, a former Hog quarterback from 2000-04, spent 16 years in the NFL while working primarily as a quarterbacks coach, including seven seasons as an offensive coordinator.

Thomas and other recruits have mentioned Loggains' NFL experience as a plus for the Hogs.

"He knows what it takes to get to the next level," Thomas said. "So playing for a coach like that is who you basically want to go play for."

He has hopes of visiting Arkansas this month.

"I'm going to try and come in June ," he said. "I don't know the date yet but I'm going to try."

Thomas revealed what he's looking for in a school.

"Somewhere I can get developed and somewhere I feel comfortable," he said.

Landen Thomas





