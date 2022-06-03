Sections
In All Their Glory: Master Gardeners showcase local beauty

Master Gardeners showcase local beauty by SUSAN YOUNG Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Dingley Dell, owned by Keith Blowers and Elaine Mills, is located at 1879 Archer Drive in Fayetteville. It is one of five private gardens on tour Saturday. (Courtesy Photo)

The Garden Gate Tour, sponsored by the Washington County Master Gardeners and set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, takes garden lovers to five privately owned gardens -- three in Fayetteville, one in Winslow, one near Hindsville -- along with Headquarters House Gardens in Fayetteville, which is a Washington County Master Gardeners sanctioned project. Proceeds from the Garden Gate tour will be used to support public education programs provided by the Washington County Master Gardeners.

The gardens are:

Fayetteville

Dingley Dell, owned by Keith Blowers and Elaine Mills, 1879 Archer Drive

Headquarters House Gardens

Hosta La Vista, owned by Judy Hyden, 2853 N Charleston Crossing

Serenity Shade, owned by Lee Anne and Mike Wiederkehr, 365 N. Olive Ave.

Winslow

Belvadere, owned by Belvalee Jurkovich, 12188 Bunyard Road

Near Hindsville

Natural State Flower Farm, owned by Brenda Embry, 1654 Madison 7755, Huntsville

Cost is $15 per person, and tickets are available at Westwood Gardens Mission and Wedington locations, in Fayetteville, White River Nursery in Fayetteville and Sharum's Garden Center in Springdale. Tickets will also be available for purchase at each garden on the day of the tour.

For information, email Keith Blowers at blowerk@prodigy.net.

  photo  Serenity Shade, owned by Lee Anne and Mike Wiederkehr, is also part of the Garden Gate Tour. It is located at 365 N. Olive Ave. in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photo)
  

In All Their Glory

