In All Their Glory: Master Gardeners showcase local beauty

The Garden Gate Tour, sponsored by the Washington County Master Gardeners and set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, takes garden lovers to five privately owned gardens -- three in Fayetteville, one in Winslow, one near Hindsville -- along with Headquarters House Gardens in Fayetteville, which is a Washington County Master Gardeners sanctioned project. Proceeds from the Garden Gate tour will be used to support public education programs provided by the Washington County Master Gardeners.
The gardens are:
Fayetteville
Dingley Dell, owned by Keith Blowers and Elaine Mills, 1879 Archer Drive
Headquarters House Gardens
Hosta La Vista, owned by Judy Hyden, 2853 N Charleston Crossing
Serenity Shade, owned by Lee Anne and Mike Wiederkehr, 365 N. Olive Ave.
Winslow
Belvadere, owned by Belvalee Jurkovich, 12188 Bunyard Road
Near Hindsville
Natural State Flower Farm, owned by Brenda Embry, 1654 Madison 7755, Huntsville
Cost is $15 per person, and tickets are available at Westwood Gardens Mission and Wedington locations, in Fayetteville, White River Nursery in Fayetteville and Sharum's Garden Center in Springdale. Tickets will also be available for purchase at each garden on the day of the tour.
For information, email Keith Blowers at blowerk@prodigy.net.