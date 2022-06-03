In All Their Glory: Master Gardeners showcase local beauty

Dingley Dell, owned by Keith Blowers and Elaine Mills, is located at 1879 Archer Drive in Fayetteville. It is one of five private gardens on tour Saturday. (Courtesy Photo)

The Garden Gate Tour, sponsored by the Washington County Master Gardeners and set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, takes garden lovers to five privately owned gardens -- three in Fayetteville, one in Winslow, one near Hindsville -- along with Headquarters House Gardens in Fayetteville, which is a Washington County Master Gardeners sanctioned project. Proceeds from the Garden Gate tour will be used to support public education programs provided by the Washington County Master Gardeners. The gardens are: Fayetteville Dingley Dell, owned by Keith Blowers and Elaine Mills, 1879 Archer Drive Headquarters House Gardens Hosta La Vista, owned by Judy Hyden, 2853 N Charleston Crossing Serenity Shade, owned by Lee Anne and Mike Wiederkehr, 365 N. Olive Ave. Winslow Belvadere, owned by Belvalee Jurkovich, 12188 Bunyard Road Near Hindsville Natural State Flower Farm, owned by Brenda Embry, 1654 Madison 7755, Huntsville Cost is $15 per person, and tickets are available at Westwood Gardens Mission and Wedington locations, in Fayetteville, White River Nursery in Fayetteville and Sharum's Garden Center in Springdale. Tickets will also be available for purchase at each garden on the day of the tour. For information, email Keith Blowers at blowerk@prodigy.net. Serenity Shade, owned by Lee Anne and Mike Wiederkehr, is also part of the Garden Gate Tour. It is located at 365 N. Olive Ave. in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photo)



