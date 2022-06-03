Let’s Eat | NWA Restaurant News: Girls Gone BBQ coming to Fayetteville

There are several barbecue restaurants planning to launch this summer in Northwest Arkansas.

Girls Gone BBQ in Fayetteville hopes to open by July, according to its social media posts.

The restaurant aims to serve up a unique brand of Arkansas-style barbecue at 2630 E. Citizens Drive in the Katz Center.

Menu items haven't been announced yet, though pulled pork sandwiches, hickory-smoked brisket, ribs and mac and cheese all seem to be in the plans, according to recent posts. Sandwiches will feature buns by Fayetteville's own Rockin' Baker.

The restaurant has been doing some catering events and will be serving up plates at the Lake Springdale Greenway Trailhead from 7:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. during the Tour de BBQ this weekend.

Stay tuned for an opening date for the eatery.

Centerton Food Trucks

Centerton Food Trucks Park will hold a grand opening event on June 25.

The food truck park at 714 W. Centerton Blvd. sports a variety of offerings from hibachi to tacos to sno cones. The list of trucks includes Honey's Asian, Chicken Lai Lai, La Fogata, Antojitos Toluca and Frosty Bites.

Only some of the trucks have opened for regular hours. Chicken Lai Lai, which serves Taiwan fried chicken, opened in May at the location. La Fogata will serve tacos and papas asadas.

Each truck operates during separate store hours. For updates on hours and menus, follow the trucks on social media.

Dollar Slice Club

Dollar Slice Club on Dickson Street has closed for the summer.

The Fayetteville restaurant plans to reopen in August, according to social media posts.

No one replied to questions about the reason for the closing.

Summer Menus

Coffee shops and bars are flipping their menus. That includes Onyx Coffee Lab and the Foreman.

The summer menu at Onyx, available now, includes watermelon mojito kombucha, peach oat latte, Thai iced coffee, summer peach shake and a drink called Float Trip, which consists of Peach SporTea, lemongrass and coconut foam.

The Foreman also introduced their summer menu this week at 101 E. Walnut St. in downtown Rogers.

The cocktail offerings range from spritzes to a Japanese Highball to pina colada and margarita variations to a non-alcoholic bloody mary.

They're also offering a flight of all seven summer menu cocktails for $50.

Has a restaurant recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email us at gmoore@nwaonline.com.