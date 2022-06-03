New laws won't help

I believe legislation will not prevent additional killings in the world. People were killing people before guns were invented. Just because you feel good about trying to do something, passing legislation does not change the heart and soul of an individual with a desire to end a life.

My heart breaks for the families, and it's a shame that children are not able to grow up and grow old. Until we as a nation are willing to face the truth, this will never end if people have a desire to kill. Make the effort to change the desire to kill and killing will end. That is as easy as trying to legislate rules that will not be followed by the killers.

JOHN KING

Cabot

And a child shall lead

When I entered the University of Tulsa in September 1962, all of the restaurants in Tulsa were segregated. The man who held the food franchise on campus naturally had to serve everyone on campus since we had lots of international students, but he kept his other restaurants in the city segregated.

A group of younger students launched a protest. They marched and held up signs: "Integrate all of your restaurants or get off our campus!" The restaurateur left campus. Within months, all of the restaurants in Tulsa were thrown open to everyone.

This situation posed a question: What was wrong with these students' parents and grandparents? Why did they stand back and leave it up to a group of 18- and 19-year-olds to correct social injustice?

We really ought to listen to our children for important reasons. As we humans transition into adulthood, many things happen to us that don't serve us well. We acquire prejudices of all kinds. We get fixed on a small range of self-interests. We listen to the wrong voices and fall in with the wrong crowds. We become lazy and shut down our learning. Children are much less corrupted. They look at a situation and see what's plainly right. Remember that in "The Emperor's New Clothes" it was a little child who blurted out the truth.

Once again our children are trying to tell us something. They've organized the March for Our Lives on June 11. For many decades, we adults have miserably failed our children. Isn't it time, at long last, for us to let them lead?

SANDY WYLIE

Bella Vista

The steps we can take

Things we can do without violating the Second Amendment:

Ban--Bump stocks, high-capacity magazines, rapid-fire trigger modifications, 3D print guns.

Sales-- Universal background checks on all sales, national gun registry, seven-day wait period, age 25 to purchase assault-style weapons.

Mental health--red-flag laws, psychologists in every school district, drug and mental health courts, residential treatment centers.

ATF--Federal response to track down and destroy weapons in hands of felons.

Laws--no open carry, mandatory sentences for certain gun violations and straw sales.

Don't let anyone tell you these things would not make a difference or that guns aren't part of the problem. Just for the record, I am a gun owner.

ED PARKS

Rogers

Inaction is a failure

Now we learn of yet another fatal mass shooting--in a Tulsa hospital--just days after the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and only a few more days before that, another mass shooting in a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. And these are only the latest "mass" shootings in places where we thought citizens were safe from crazed killers with guns. What is happening to our country?

We are still living here in Jonesboro with the long-term impact on many people, including families and first responders, of the horrific Westside Middle School shootings of March 24, 1998, which at the time was the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history. Twenty-four years later we can only watch in horror and anguish as families, first responders, and many others in Uvalde can look forward to decades of pain, grief, and anguish. And we can add those in dozens of other towns and cities--most recently Buffalo and Tulsa--who are facing the same thing.

It is more than obvious that the existing gun-safety laws and regulations in the USA are a complete failure. There have been no serious federal attempts to deal with gun-safety issues for decades, and now we see the result. Other countries have had mass killings and have enacted national measures to cope with the problem.

The citizens of Uvalde, Texas, yelled earlier this week at President Biden, "Do something!" Our elected federal (and state) representatives should listen and do something. Inaction is failure.

CHARLES HARTWIG

Jonesboro

Paid in blood money

Our Republican Sen. Tom Cotton has received $2.08 million in career earnings from gun rights groups, $1,973,000 from the NRA alone, according to OpenSecrets.org. He ranks 10th in Congress for NRA contributions. If this isn't being bought and paid for with blood money--the blood of little children and innocent adults--I don't know what is.

Republican Sen. John Boozman has accepted $87,000 from the NRA. Both are guilty, along with the vast majority of other Republican senators, of refusing to meaningfully address this needless tragedy. They are simply putting their own careers and big perks above the lives of the dead victims and their families.

I am a gun owner who has voted for some Republican candidates and issues in the past. But these continuing massacres are a national shame. How can anyone with a heart, especially anyone claiming to be "pro-life," have the power to reduce it and yet do nothing?

LESLIE SINGER

Little Rock