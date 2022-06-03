Little Rock city manager recommends building new courthouse near current site during first public meeting on millage

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore on Thursday recommended that construction of a new district court building take place near the site of the existing courthouse on West Markham Street, should voters approve an extension to a property-tax levy in August.

Moore's comments came in response to a question during the first of a series of public meetings meant for officials to share information and gather input in advance of the Aug. 9 citywide bond referendum on whether to extend three mills for capital improvements.

The current Little Rock District Court facility is located at 600 W. Markham St., just a short distance from the Police Department's headquarters at 700 W. Markham St.

Across the street from the current Police Department headquarters, construction of a new headquarters building is underway. The new police facility is scheduled to open in July, Moore told attendees Thursday.

"So my thought is, we tear all that down, and we own the land and so it goes right there," Moore said of the location for the new district court building.

Roughly two dozen people attended the session at the Dunbar Community Center -- the first of six public meetings in the lead-up to the referendum.

If an extension on the three mills is approved, the city will issue up to $161.8 million in bonds for six project categories. Residents will be able to vote for or against each of the six items when casting a ballot.

In addition to $8.5 million for the new district court building, the bond proceeds will fund improvements to streets, drainage, fire apparatus, parks (including the Little Rock Zoo) and the Port of Little Rock.

The last time the mills were extended was 2012, when voters agreed to fund street and drainage improvements at a rate of 3.0 mills, a reduction from the prior rate of 3.3 mills.

As officials noted during Thursday's information session, a new district court building was never completed as a result of an earlier Little Rock tax even though a new or renovated courthouse had been included in a list of planned public-safety projects.

In 2011, Little Rock voters approved a 10-year, three-eighths percent (0.375%) sales tax to fund capital improvements.

The tax expired at the end of last year, but lower-than-expected revenue meant a new district court building did not materialize during the preceding decade.

Little Rock District Court Judge Melanie Martin told attendees Thursday that the courthouse built in 1979 houses some 60 staff members. The facility is in "disrepair," she said, citing structural issues and deferred maintenance.

A fellow district court judge, Vic Fleming, was present in the audience. Mark Leverett, the third judge presiding over the district court, was unable to attend, Martin said.

Martin noted that Leverett has never had his own courtroom and must share with the other two judges.

A letter signed by all three judges was made available as a handout for attendees at the community center Thursday. In it, the judges described the need for a "modern" courthouse facility rebuilt on city property.

"We try to ensure that those who appear in front of us leave with an appreciation for the fair administration of justice," they wrote. "But for most, the main impression they get is an old decaying building with inadequate facilities. They feel disrespected by the premises. This is understandable."

Other officials who addressed residents at the meeting Thursday included Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Public Works Director Jon Honeywell and Fire Department Chief Delphone Hubbard.

The next public meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Monday at the Southwest Community Center, located at 6401 Baseline Road.