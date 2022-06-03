Little Rock offering candidate packets for mayor, six ward seats ahead of filing period that begins July 29

Aspiring candidates for Little Rock mayor as well as six ward positions on the city board of directors can pick up election packets from the city clerk's office beginning this week, the city announced Wednesday.

The filing period for candidates to return completed packets to the city clerk's office inside City Hall will run from July 29 until Aug. 19 at noon, according to a news release.

Individuals can also obtain candidate information packets online at littlerock.gov/elections.

In addition to the mayor, six of the 10 positions on the city board will be on the ballot this November.

Voters will select representatives for wards 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7. The board's three at-large positions as well as the Ward 4 seat were on the ballot during the 2020 election.

Winners will serve four-year terms that begin Jan. 1, 2023.

Candidates for the local elected offices must be older than 21, be registered to vote, have no designated party affiliation and have resided in the city for at least 30 days, according to the city's website.

The required petition to file as a candidate for office must be signed by at least 50 qualified electors of Little Rock.

After the filing period closes, candidates will need to file a statement of financial interest form no later than Aug. 22.

Local races are officially nonpartisan.

If no candidate for mayor receives at least 40% of the vote in the Nov. 8 election, the top two candidates will move on to a December runoff.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr., 38, is seeking a second term this fall. Scott won a December 2018 runoff election against Baker Kurrus to succeed former mayor Mark Stodola.

So far, food blogger Greg Henderson and businessman Steve Landers Sr. have said they will seek the mayor's office.

Two other prospective candidates, Loretta Hendrix and Pam Whitaker, announced bids for Little Rock mayor but later decided to pursue another office.

Hendrix has said she will seek the Ward 1 seat that was at one time held by her late mother. Whitaker is the Democratic Party's nominee for state treasurer; she ran unopposed in the primary.