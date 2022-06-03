LIVE! in NWA: Tickets on sale for Koe Wetzel

Tickets go on sale today for Koe Wetzel, who will perform with Aaron Lewis and Kolby Cooper at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Walmart AMP. Known for his country outlaw behavior, Wetzel's sound fuses country and grunge. His latest release, "Sellout," cracked the Billboard 200 at No. 88. Tickets for the show range from $35 to $110 plus applicable fees. Find seats at www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.

ELSEWHERE

• Members of the NWA Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble will perform at 5:30 p.m. today at the Juke Joint in the Pryor Center atrium on the Fayetteville square. pryorcenter.uark.edu.

• Happy hour with Cate Brothers starts at 6 p.m. ($10) then the Ozark Offroad Cyclist Fundraiser with Mixtapes starts at 9 p.m. today ($15); The Founders Group of Arkansas annual crawfish boil with music by Maud Crawford happens from noon to 5 p.m. ($20) followed by Arkansauce and Green Acres at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($18) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Gianmarco Soresi performs at 6 p.m. Saturday ($16.50); Jon Lovitz performs at 6:30 p.m. June 9-10 and 6 and 8:45 p.m. June 11 ($55) at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. grovecomedy.com/comedy-shows-events.

• A Pride Celebration with KVN and Jane Leo starts at 7 p.m. Saturday ($12) as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way in Bentonville. crystalbridges.org.

• Boom Kinetic plays at 8 p.m. today; JukeBoxx plays at 8 p.m. Saturday; Pig Gig Arkansas featuring L.A.X. with Blue Americana and Eric Miller starts at 2:30 p.m. Sunday (general admission free, tables $20) at Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. railyardlive.com/live-events.

• "Cheer Live" with a special appearance by Monica Aldama happens at 6:30 p.m. June 8 ($25 and up) at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers. waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.