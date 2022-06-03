Local athletes earn softball honors

When playing in a softball conference that could potentially become the best in the entire state of Arkansas -- with the addition of Class 5A state champion Benton next season -- you could assume there will be plenty of individual accolades in play with the high school sports season now in the rearview mirror.

That's the case at White Hall and nearby Sheridan as both schools have placed student-athletes on softball honor teams after waiting patiently for Benton to collect the title two weekends ago.

White Hall senior Lilly Hood leads the field as she was selected to a second consecutive All-State team. The University of Texas at San Antonio signee will participate in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game to be played June 24 at the University of Central Arkansas. It will mark the first time the game has been played since 2019.

Hood was also named to the All-State Tournament team for a second consecutive season. She put on a record-breaking performance that saw her hit for the cycle and pitch a shutout in the Lady Bulldogs' 7-0 opening round state win over Searcy.

The Lady Bulldogs went on to lose to Benton in the second round, 4-0.

But the loss failed to cloud Hood's outstanding senior season according to White Hall head coach Mark Akins.

"That performance alone probably got her on the All-State Team," Akins said. "She was on even more than usual, so it probably made (her selection) it an easy choice. When the lights shine brightest that's when she steps up. Her work ethic is second to none and she never had a slump or bad season from her freshman to her senior season."

Hood finished the season with a .609 batting average and 11 home runs and also was the team's leading pitcher.

White Hall teammates Sophie Weaver and freshman Laykin Hartsfield joined Hood on the 5A-South All-Conference team, which were selected by each of the conference coaches.

Sheridan's Mary Lem nabbed All-State honors as well.