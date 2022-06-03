LR police identify victim in shooting

Little Rock police on Thursday identified a man who was shot and killed Monday, as well as a person questioned in the case, but no charges have been filed yet, according to a news release from the agency.

Police arrived a few minutes before 5 a.m. Monday at 11305 Gila Valley Drive, where they found Antonio Hampton, 25, of Little Rock, who had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jonathan Huff, 39, of Little Rock, was detained and taken to the Major Crimes Division for further questioning, the release stated, but it did not list any charges filed against him.

No details were given about the circumstances of the shooting in the report, other than that the shooter used a handgun.