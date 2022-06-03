Making improvements the goal for all at team camp

FORT SMITH --Pum Savoy took over down the stretch of last season for the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies. His talent was on full display again Thursday.

Northside hosted more than six hours of basketball in a team camp that featured 10 teams across the state playing on three different courts. Northside, Alma, Fort Smith Southside, Greenwood, Russellville, Little Rock Hall, Springdale High, The New School, Van Buren and Fayetteville all were in attendance with teams.

Savoy treasured the opportunity to get better with his teammates and play in Northside's brand new arena that opened last year. He earned all-state honors last year averaging 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

The soon-to-be senior took his game to another level in 6A-Central conference play. He averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals in those contests to help lead Northside to the state tournament.

"I just love playing in this gym and it's a good day to get better," Savoy said. "I got closer with my teammates during conference play. They told me to just take more shots and be a leader. I wanted to play well for them. The goal is to win state and get better every day. We are out here working on that."

Savoy had plenty of talent around him Thursday playing against area teams. Northside will also be guided by Denarion Whitmore, Marco Smith, Luke Young, Javian Smith and Derek Shepard, among others, next season in what could be a very special year, Northside coach Eric Burnett said.

"I feel really good about the talent level," Burnett said. "We just need everybody to buy in and put it all together. The team stuff is important. Today is a great step in trusting each other and putting it all together. It's time to build the bonds with the excitement of what we can do next year."

Burnett knows the importance of summer work. It's not his first rodeo with him completing his 28th year of coaching this season. He has also seen NBA draft picks in Isaiah Joe and future draft picks in Jaylin Williams for the Grizzlies have huge offseasons.

"This is the time to get better," Burnett said. "You have to be getting after it right now as a player. You can't wait until the season starts to get on the ball machine and get shots up. That's too late. You work on all your weaknesses right now and get your muscle memory. This is an awesome opportunity for all teams here to get better."

The New School plays in Class 1A but loved playing bigger schools in the field of the team camp. Evan Goldman said his teammates enjoy the opportunity to get better against programs they don't see during the season.

Goldman, who earned his second all-state honor last year, averaged 15 points and seven rebounds for coach David Ferrell, who picked up his 600th win and had the school's court named after him last season.

"We are coming off back-to-back quarterfinals appearances, so we want to breakthrough that barrier," Goldman said. "We bring all five starters back, so we are out here just improving on what we do best. We want to take this to another level and today is helping."

Springdale had a huge bounce-back season last year with a 19-9 record, which was a seven-win improvement. A big part of that puzzle was Courtland Muldrew, who earned all-state honors as a freshman. He averaged 18 points, four rebounds and four assists per game for the Bulldogs.

"I didn't get to finish my season last year because of a broken thumb, so I don't take any opportunity for granted to get better," Muldrew said. "Last year was all the hard work and dedication from our leaders putting it all together. We had some great role models show us how to do it. We are coming for that state championship now. We are bringing in more depth. It's a good day to get everybody together and learn."

Alma coach Dominic Lincoln can't help but smile when asked about his young talent. Heading into his second year at the program, things are going smoother. The Airedales finished the season 4-15 but had leads in 11 of their games they lost.

New talent is on the way for Alma. The ninth grade team last year finished 19-3 and won the conference for the first time in program history. Lincoln said it has been a fun summer seeing the team's lone starter in Matthew Schlegel learning with a sophomore class led by Carmani Smith and Israel Towns-Robinson.

"It's a really good group that is special," Lincoln said. "We are testing these guys. We want to get those guys out there and show them another level to get ready. This young group has heart and grit. The program is in a better spot right now thanks to hard work from last year. We are building on that right now."

Little Rock Hall is a storied program with 10 state championships in school history. The team is starting anew with the transition of becoming a STEAM program. That change took a big impact on the basketball program, which is coming off a 0-14 season.

"We are calling this a tradition renaissance," Hall coach Jon Coleman said. "We are pretty much a brand new school. There is growing to do with that. Our kids were put in a horrible situation. But they made the most of it. We were lucky to field a team. Today is a big day for us because we can get a lot better."

Southside is coming off a 7-19 season in which it snapped a 41-game conference losing streak. Now entering his fourth season as head coach, Stewart Adams knows team camps can go a long with getting better as a team.

"I thought we improved last year," Adams said. "We broke the streak. That is a step in the right direction. We have two starters coming back in Levi Steele and Yazed Taforo. We feel good about our young guys coming up. We will struggle through the next couple weeks. But there is a lot of learning going on right now. That's how you get better."