‘Mariposa/Butterfly’ Flutters Into CACHE Studios For Family Day

FAQ

Family Saturday at CACHE Studios

WHAT -- Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange and Trike Theatre present Family Saturday/Sábado Familiar in celebration of their bilingual production, "Mariposa/Butterfly." The afternoon will include performances, art making activities, sensory play stations, food and more.

WHEN -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with Ballet Folklorico Herencia de México at 10 a.m.; spoken word by Houston Hughes at 10:30 a.m.; "Mariposa/Butterfly" at 11 a.m.; Ballet Folklorico at noon; Hughes at 12:30 p.m. and "Mariposa/Butterfly" at 1 p.m.

WHERE -- 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville

COST -- Free, no registration required.

INFO -- https://fb.me/e/1Aksza8FH