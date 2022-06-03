Sections
‘Mariposa/Butterfly’ Flutters Into CACHE Studios For Family Day

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Emily De La Torre (center) and other dancers from Ballet Folklorico Herencia de Mexico of Northwest Arkansas perform a Jalisco dance Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, during the annual Frisco Festival in downtown Rogers. The festival continues Saturday with a car show starting at 9:00 a.m. and other entertainment throughout the day.

Family Saturday at CACHE Studios

WHAT -- Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange and Trike Theatre present Family Saturday/Sábado Familiar in celebration of their bilingual production, "Mariposa/Butterfly." The afternoon will include performances, art making activities, sensory play stations, food and more.

WHEN -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday with Ballet Folklorico Herencia de México at 10 a.m.; spoken word by Houston Hughes at 10:30 a.m.; "Mariposa/Butterfly" at 11 a.m.; Ballet Folklorico at noon; Hughes at 12:30 p.m. and "Mariposa/Butterfly" at 1 p.m.

WHERE -- 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville

COST -- Free, no registration required.

INFO -- https://fb.me/e/1Aksza8FH

  photo  “Mariposa/Butterfly” is the story of two neighbors who live side by side in Texas. One neighbor grows flowers, while the other raises vegetables. One speaks English, the other Spanish. Their differences have kept them apart until the arrival and departure of a mariposa/butterfly unites them in wonder. (Courtesy Photo)
  

