Mercy shifts leadership structure, names Gehrig president of Arkansas hospitals

Ryan Gehrig will lead Mercy hospitals in Rogers, Fort Smith and across the state in a newly expanded role.

Gehrig will transition to president of Mercy Hospitals Arkansas after 10 years as president of Mercy Fort Smith, the organization announced in a news release Wednesday.

The change in leadership structure will help ensure both of the region's Mercy hospitals move forward with the same goals, according to Dr. John Mohart, who leads operations for all Mercy hospitals across multiple states as president of Mercy Communities.

"Mercy has deep roots in both communities, and as Arkansas continues to grow at a rapid rate, it's important our teams take a one-Mercy approach so we can continue to provide the highest quality, compassionate, faith-based care to the people we serve," Mohart said.

As president in Fort Smith, Gehrig led efforts to expand the hospital's emergency room, intensive care and neurological services in addition to overseeing the opening of a rehabilitation hospital and Ronald McDonald House.

He also has held leadership positions at Moore Medical Center in Norman, Okla.; Wesley Medical Center in Hattiesburg, Miss.; Bristow Medical Center in Bristow, Okla.; and Cushing Regional Hospital in Cushing, Okla., according to the release.

Gehrig has a master's degree in health care administration from Trinity University in San Antonio and an undergraduate degree in biomedical science from Texas A&M University.

Eric Pianalto, current president of the Rogers hospital, will move into a role as Mercy Arkansas' chief strategic growth officer.

"The local landscape of health care continues to evolve," Gehrig said. "This shift in our leadership structure gives Eric and I and our team a unique opportunity to put an even greater focus on how to best serve the growing health care needs of our communities in Arkansas."

Pianalto will work closely with Mercy Clinic teams to expand hospital services, clinic locations and medical staff to meet growing demand in the state, according to the news release.

Pianalto was chief operating officer of Mercy Clinic in Arkansas and Oklahoma before becoming president.

Raymond Burns, president and chief executive officer of the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce, said Mercy is one of the leading health care facilities in the region and plays a vital role in supporting the region's quality of life and employing area residents, he said.

Burns said he was sure any change to the hospital's leadership has been thought out. He looks forward to working with Gehrig and continuing work with Pianalto as the two transition into the new roles, he said.

"It sounds like a win-win from our perspective," he said.

Pianalto's knowledge and relationships in the area will continue to benefit the hospital as well as ongoing partnerships in the area, said Ryan Cork, executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Council's health care division.

Cork said the council has worked with both the Mercy Fort Smith team and Pianalto throughout the covid-19 pandemic.

"It's a very positive move," he said.

Mercy is a not-for-profit multi-state health care system based in St. Louis with hospitals in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas.