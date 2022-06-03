Muleriders riding high in postseason

The Southern Arkansas University baseball team just wants to keep playing.

Down 11-6 heading into the ninth inning Saturday, the Muleriders scored seven runs, capped by a Brett McGee three-run home run to come back for a 13-11 victory over Augustana (S.D.) and win the NCAA Division II Magnolia Super Regional.

"Things looked bleak from the outside," SAU Coach Justin Pettigrew said. "But [with] our dugout and our team, as long as the umpires aren't walking off the field saying that the game is over, we feel like we have a chance as long as we have one pitch left."

This wasn't the first comeback for SAU (46-11) this postseason. In the final game of the NCAA Central Regional -- also in Magnolia -- the Muleriders scored in the eighth and ninth innings to defeat Henderson State 12-11.

Now in the school's first-ever NCAA Division II College World Series, Pettigrew and the No. 3-seeded Muleriders have their sights set on more history.

"We're just trying to carry it to another level and do things that have never been done before [at Southern Arkansas]," Pettigrew said.

SAU isn't alone as a first-time participant. The top 3 seeds -- No .1 North Greenville (S.C.), No. 2 Point Loma Nazarene (Calif.) and SAU -- in this year's field are all making their Division II CWS debuts.

Pettigrew, in his sixth season as head coach, said he understands the magnitude of what his team has accomplished thus far.

"[The super regional] is going to be something that we'll never forget," Pettigrew said. "The legend and the lore that was built through this game is one that will be talked about for many, many years. I'm excited that I had a great spot to watch it from."

SAU will face No. 6-seeded Rollins College (40-15) of Winter Park, Fla., on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Central in the opening game of the championship which will be held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex at Cary, N.C.

Other opening-round games are Point Loma Nazarene vs. No. 7 Illinois-Springfield on Saturday at 5 p.m.; No. 4 Southern New Hampshire vs. No. 5 Angelo State (Texas) on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.; and North Greenville vs. No. 8 West Chester (Pa.) on Sunday at 5 p.m.

While it would be easy to get carried away with the emotional high of the super regional clincher over Augustana, Pettigrew has stressed the need for his team to not let that distract from what's ahead.

"My job as a coach is just make sure we're prepared, whether it was the first game of the year or whether it's the first game of the College World Series," Pettigrew said. "We need to stick with the approach that has gotten us to where we are right now. And that is focusing on the next game and only the next game. Yes, it is the College World Series ... but in all reality, it's still just another baseball game."