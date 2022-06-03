Naturals snap three-game losing skid

SPRINGDALE -- Starter Dante Biasi pitched five shutout innings, and Michael Massey went 3-for-4 as Northwest Arkansas snapped a three-game skid with an 8-2 victory over Corpus Christi on Thursday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.

Biasi struck out four, walked three and allowed one hit as the Naturals improved to 23-24.

"He was using all his pitches today," Northwest Arkansas manager Chris Widger said. "Locating his fastball, that's No. 1 for him. But today he was using his change-up and his slider a lot more and throwing them for strikes."

The announced crowd of 5,408, featuring a large Walmart contingent in the stands as part of shareholders' week festivities, saw Biasi remain undefeated at 4-0.

Massey raised his average to .339 and added his 46th RBI. The smooth-fielding second baseman tops the team in both categories.

"He's been amazing," Widger said. "He's healthy. He's playing hard."

With Northwest Arkansas ahead 5-0, reliever Will Klein entered in the sixth and promptly walked the bases loaded. But the right-hander retired the next three Hooks to emerge unscathed, getting a strikeout to slam the door.

"It was nice to see him come back, to get through that inning," Widger said. "He's just got some mechanical things, and probably when things go that bad it's usually mental, though, it's not mechanical. He just needs to get his head straight, and he'll be fine."

After Klein opened the seventh by issuing two more walks, Walter Pennington was summoned from the bullpen. Pennington limited the damage, but Corpus Christi scored twice, creeping within 5-2.

The Naturals responded by tacking on three runs, with Gavin Stupienski's two-RBI double the highlight, to lead 8-2 after seven.

The Hooks (20-28) were held to two hits by four Northwest Arkansas pitchers.

Up 2-0, the Naturals seized control in the fifth. Parker Bates walked, stole second and third and scored on Massey's single. Robbie Glendinning (2-for-4) followed with a single, driving in Maikel Garcia (2-for-4) for a 4-0 edge. Brhet Bewley's bases-loaded walk brought home Massey, making it 5-0.

Tucker Bradley singled and scored on Glendinning's base hit for a 1-0 Northwest Arkansas lead in the first.

The Naturals loaded the bases with nobody out in the third but came away with only one run. Bradley crossed the plate on Glendinning's double-play grounder. With two still aboard, Seuly Matias flew out to right.