Staff shortages cost care centers billions

U.S. staffing shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic will potentially cost nursing and rehabilitation facilities as well as home-health agencies $19.5 billion this year.

That's the conclusion of a study by consulting firm Oliver Wyman. The lack of caregivers has helped push occupancy rates at facilities down by 5% to 10% since 2020, according to the research published Thursday. That has dampened revenue already plagued by higher labor costs.

Bedside nurses have left the field after coping with often-brutal hours and the trauma of caring for patients during a pandemic that has resulted in more than 1 million U.S. deaths. Other caregivers are leaving for jobs with equivalent pay and less risk.

That's squeezing nursing homes and other facilities and limiting their ability to take in patients. They've spent untold billions in incentives and higher wages to fill their ranks. An industry trade group estimates that more than 400 nursing homes are at risk of closing this year.

Even using temporary labor, "organizations are still unable to field full-sized workforces," the report said. It's taking three months to fill bedside nursing jobs.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Apple update said planned for iPad

Apple will announce significant changes to the iPad's software next week at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, according to people with knowledge of the matter, part of a push to make the device more like a laptop and less like a phone.

The iPad's next major software update, iPadOS 16, will have a redesigned multitasking interface that makes it easier to see what apps are open and switch between tasks, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the changes aren't yet public. It also will let users resize app windows and offer new ways for users to handle multiple apps at once.

The iPad accounts for nearly 9% of annual Apple's sales, and that percentage has inched up in recent years. But professional users of the device have clamored for an interface that feels more like a laptop experience.

A spokesperson for the Cupertino, Calif.-based company declined to comment.

-- Bloomberg News (WPNS)

State index climbs to 808.35, up 19.31

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 808.35, up 19.31.

"Equities closed sharply higher following an agreement by OPEC+ nations to increase oil output in July and August as the consumer discretionary and materials sectors outperformed the broader market," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.