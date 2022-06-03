Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Miguel Lopez, 30, of 11588 Ed Edwards Road Unit B in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape and internet stalking of a child. Lopez was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Carol Huertas-Negron, 33, of 220 Strawberry Meadows Place in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Huertas-Negron was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Casey Gonzalez, 32, of 620 Infantry Lane in Prairie Grove, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and false imprisonment. Gonzalez was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.