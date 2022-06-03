Off the Wire





GOLF

Young shares Memorial lead

Just being at the Memorial was a reminder how far Cameron Young has come in the last year. Being part of a six-way tie for the lead Thursday was another reminder how well he is playing. In his first start since challenging at the PGA Championship, Young finished with two birdies over his last three holes for a 5-under 67 on rain-softened Muirfield Village. Joining Young were Luke List, Cameron Smith and K.H. Lee from the morning wave, and Mackenzie Hughes and Davis Riley each shot 67 in the afternoon. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) opened with a 2-over 74, while Taylor Moore (Razorbacks had a 75.

MOTOR SPORTS

Buescher positive for covid

Chris Buescher has tested positive for covid-19 and will miss the inaugural NASCAR Cup race Sunday in the St. Louis area. RFK Racing said Thursday that Truck Series regular Zane Smith will replace Buescher in the No. 17 Ford at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Buescher is 21st in the points standings with three top-10 finishes, and is still in contention for a playoff berth. He was involved in a crash last Sunday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway in which his Ford flipped onto its roof and it took safety workers a long time to get Buescher from the car. He was removed uninjured, but has since tested positive for covid-19.

BASEBALL

Lindor hurts finger

Francisco Lindor slammed his finger closing a door and missed the New York Mets' series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night. "The last time I pinched a finger, I was 12 years old," he said. The shortstop got hurt a night earlier after the team arrived in Los Angeles ahead of the four-game series between the National League's top two teams. He was closing one of two double doors in his hotel room. Lindor's right middle finger was swollen and the nail bed was blackened. He said the injury affected his ability to throw and grip a bat. He's not expected to miss more than a day.

Padres cut Cano

Robinson Cano's short stint with the San Diego Padres is over. Less than a month after signing him, the Padres parted ways with the veteran slugger, who elected to become a free agent Thursday when he declined an assignment to Class AAA El Paso. San Diego had hoped the 39-year-old Cano would provide some much-needed offense against right-handed pitching but he batted just .091 (3 for 33) without an extra-base hit in 12 games. He struck out 10 times and had one RBI for the Padres after getting released by the New York Mets last month. Cano was replaced on San Diego's active roster by outfielder Nomar Mazara, a former top prospect and productive hitter for Texas who had bounced around with three different organizations the past three years. He was putting up big numbers at El Paso this season, hitting .367 with 7 homers, 27 RBI and a 1.095 OPS.

FOOTBALL

Bills sign Austin

The Buffalo Bills signed veteran receiver Tavon Austin on Thursday, a person with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the signing has not been announced. The move was first reported by NFL.com. Austin was an unrestricted free agent after appearing in seven games last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he had 24 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown. He missed the start of last season because of a groin injury. He has nine seasons of NFL experience and has failed to play up to expectations after being selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2013 draft by the then-St. Louis Rams. Austin was an all-purpose threat as a receiver, runner and returner at West Virginia, and had an Orange Bowl-record four TDs receiving in a 70-33 win over Clemson in 2012. Austin spent his first five seasons with the Rams, where he had 194 catches for 1,689 yards and 12 TDs. His other stops included a two-year stint in Dallas and splitting the 2020 season between San Francisco, where he failed to play a game because of an injury, and Green Bay, where he appeared in just four games.

Gore retires as a 49er

Frank Gore signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday and announced his retirement from the NFL. Gore spent the first 10 years of his 16-year career with the 49ers and returned to end his career as one of the most prolific runners in league history. Gore joined the 49ers as a third-round pick in 2005 after overcoming torn ACLs in both knees in college at Miami. Despite that injury history, Gore became one of the most durable backs in his career, rushing for at least 500 yards a record 16 times, with nine seasons of at least 1,000 yards rushing and five Pro Bowl bids. "One of the very first things I told the 49ers organization when they drafted me in 2005 was that they got the right guy," Gore said in a statement issued through the team. "I knew early on that I wouldn't let my college career define me in regards to injuries, and that I would have to outwork a lot of people to get to where I wanted to be. After 10 years in San Francisco and 16 years in the NFL, I can confidently say that I put all I had into the game of football." Gore rushed for a franchise-record 11,073 yards in his 10 years with the 49ers and finished his career with an even 16,000 after playing for Indianapolis, Miami, Buffalo and the New York Jets. Gore last played in 2020 for the Jets, when he moved into third place all-time in rushing behind only Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. Gore averaged 4.3 yards per carry in his career, rushing for 81 TDs and adding 484 receptions for 3,985 yards and 18 touchdowns through the air. He also started nine postseason games, adding 148 carries for 668 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Cameron Young hits on the ninth fairway during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament, Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Cameron Smith watches tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament in Dublin, Ohio, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)



Will Zalatoris hits out of the bunker on the 8th hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament in Dublin, Ohio, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)



Joel Dahmen putts on the 16th green during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament in Dublin, Ohio, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)



K.H. Lee, of South Korea, finishes on the 16th hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament in Dublin, Ohio, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)



Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)



Jon Rahm, of Spain, watches his shot on the ninth fairway during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament, Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)







New York Jets running back Frank Gore (21) on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (John Cordes/AP Images for Panini)





