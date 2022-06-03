Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

OKLAHOMA STATE 4, ARIZONA 2

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:15 a.m.
Oklahoma State starter Kelly Maxwell pitches in the first inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Arizona on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

OKLAHOMA STATE 4,

ARIZONA 2

Karli Petty hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and seventh-seeded Oklahoma State beat Arizona.

Petty's fifth homer of the season helped the Cowgirls (47-12) advance to play Florida on Saturday. Kelly Maxwell (20-4), a NFCA first-team All-American, threw a complete game for the Cowgirls and struck out 14.

Oklahoma State closed out a perfect opening day for Big 12 teams after Oklahoma and Texas won earlier.

Hanah Bowen (13-11) took the loss for Arizona. The Wildcats (38-21) will play fellow Pac-12 member Oregon State in an elimination game today.

  photo  Arizona's Hanah Bowen (7) pitches in the first inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Oklahoma State on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
  
  photo  Arizona first baseman Carlie Scupin, left, makes a catch for an out against Oklahoma State's Chelsea Alexander (55) before Alexander crosses first in the first inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
  

Print Headline: OKLAHOMA STATE 4, ARIZONA 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT