OKLAHOMA STATE 4,
ARIZONA 2
Karli Petty hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and seventh-seeded Oklahoma State beat Arizona.
Petty's fifth homer of the season helped the Cowgirls (47-12) advance to play Florida on Saturday. Kelly Maxwell (20-4), a NFCA first-team All-American, threw a complete game for the Cowgirls and struck out 14.
Oklahoma State closed out a perfect opening day for Big 12 teams after Oklahoma and Texas won earlier.
Hanah Bowen (13-11) took the loss for Arizona. The Wildcats (38-21) will play fellow Pac-12 member Oregon State in an elimination game today.