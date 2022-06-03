OKLAHOMA STATE 4,

ARIZONA 2

Karli Petty hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and seventh-seeded Oklahoma State beat Arizona.

Petty's fifth homer of the season helped the Cowgirls (47-12) advance to play Florida on Saturday. Kelly Maxwell (20-4), a NFCA first-team All-American, threw a complete game for the Cowgirls and struck out 14.

Oklahoma State closed out a perfect opening day for Big 12 teams after Oklahoma and Texas won earlier.

Hanah Bowen (13-11) took the loss for Arizona. The Wildcats (38-21) will play fellow Pac-12 member Oregon State in an elimination game today.

Arizona's Hanah Bowen (7) pitches in the first inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Oklahoma State on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

