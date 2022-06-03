Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning 6-3-22

• MACEDONIA MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Gould will conduct its Vacation Bible School at 5:30 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, June 12-15. All are welcome. Snacks will be provided and masks are recommended, according to a news release. Participants may call (870) 540-9087 for transportation or (501) 888-6604 for details. Barbara Dixon is the VBS director and the Rev. Jarrett Miles is the pastor.

• HURRICANE HYPE CENTER, near New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host a summer camp for youth June 20 through July 22. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $250 per child. The fee includes everything except concessions and masks are required, according to StuffinTheBluff.com. The camp is open to youth in the second through eighth grade. Space is limited. Youth will participate in an array of activities, including 4-H, coding and recreation. For details, call (870) 534-2782 or send an email to hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Camp applications are available at newsthurricane.org.

• LAKESIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1500 S. Olive St., and ST. LUKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 32 School St., will host a summer day camp June 8 through July 27 for children in first through fifth grade. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Project Transformation Arkansas will sponsor the camp. Activities will include games, arts, recreation, and reading. Meals will be provided by TOPPS Inc. In accordance with federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, this program won't discriminate. Registration is $20 per child or $50 per family. Parents may sign up their children at https://ptark.force.com/registration/s/ or by calling either church, according to a flier on the mayor's Facebook page. Details: Lakeside UMC, (870) 534-6241, or St. Luke UMC, (870) 535-2291.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual Women's Day on June 26 and the community is invited to attend. At 11 a.m. the speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady at New Community. At 3 p.m. the guest speaker will be Cleo Cooper of Mt. Gale Baptist Church of Conway. Donna Huskey will be the guest choir director. Women's day choir rehearsal dates are 7 p.m. June 16, 20, and 23. All women are invited to join them.

