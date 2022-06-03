Police say Tulsa gunman blamed doctor for pain





The gunman who killed four people at a Tulsa hospital on Wednesday blamed a doctor at the facility for ongoing pain after back surgery and vowed to kill him and anyone who got in his way, police said Thursday.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin told reporters that Michael Louis bought an AR-15-style weapon about an hour before the attack, killing St. Francis Hospital Drs. Preston Phillips and Stephanie Husen. The other two victims were identified as Amanda Glenn, a receptionist, and William Love, whose family said he was accompanying his wife to an appointment.

"We grieve with the families after this senseless tragedy. We grieve with the co-workers," Franklin said. "And we pray. We pray because we all need prayer."

On May 19, Louis, 45, went to the hospital for back surgery, and Phillips was the operating physician, Franklin said. After Louis was released on May 24, he called several times in the following days, complaining of pain and requesting treatment. On Tuesday, a day before the shooting, Phillips saw his patient. The next day, Louis called again to express his discomfort and ask for additional aid -- the exact nature of which police did not disclose.

Then, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Louis bought what Franklin described as "an AR-15-style rifle" and went to the hospital, also armed with a .40-caliber handgun he bought from a pawnshop on Sunday. Both weapons were purchased legally, Franklin said.

Authorities said they recovered 37 bullet casings at the hospital -- 30 from the AR-15-style rifle and seven from the handgun. Franklin told reporters that police recovered a letter the gunman had that detailed how he was "killing Dr. Phillips and anyone who came in his way."

"He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain that came from the surgery," Franklin said.

The shooting came as the nation is reeling from several recent mass shootings that have renewed calls for tightening gun-control laws. As the hospital attack unfolded, funerals were being held in Uvalde, Texas, after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. And in New York, a white man accused of killing 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store on May 14 was indicted on 25 counts, including domestic terrorism and murder as a hate crime, authorities said. Payton Gendron, 18, burst into a Tops Friendly Markets store and shot 13 people -- 11 of them Black, investigators said.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, described Wednesday's hospital attack as "a senseless act of violence and hatred."

St. Francis Chief Executive Cliff Robertson choked up while remembering Phillips, Husen and Glenn.

"The three best people in the entire world, who are the most committed to doing what they do every day, didn't deserve to die this way," he said.

Tulsa police said the assailant entered an orthopedic clinic on the second floor of St. Francis Hospital's Natalie Building shortly before 5 p.m. and began firing immediately. Authorities indicated that it was a short distance from the doorway of the second-level entrance to the physicians' office where Phillips was located. Franklin told reporters police received multiple 911 calls starting at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers got to the scene within minutes, Franklin said, and the gunfire suddenly stopped. Police then found the attacker dead, apparently having killed himself moments earlier. Franklin said the last gunshot, which authorities believe was when Louis killed himself, was fired at 4:58 p.m. -- 39 seconds after the first officers entered the Natalie Building.

"This is what he planned to do," Franklin said of the gunman.

Some doctors have become a target for escalating violence and tensions in recent years as the prescribing of addictive painkillers has come under regulatory scrutiny amid a drug epidemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. Asked whether opioids were involved in Louis' case, Franklin said investigators have only established that he was in pain and that other details are part of the investigation.

Last year, a man in Minnesota was charged with shooting five people at a rural health clinic that denied him opioids. On Thursday, Gregory Paul Ulrich told a jury during his murder trial that he wanted to shoot as few people as he could during the rampage, which killed one.

"I had to bring attention to what these people did to me. I needed someone to listen," he said.

In 2017, an Indiana man fatally shot a doctor who refused to prescribe opioid medication to his wife before turning the gun on himself.

VICTIMS REMEMBERED

Husen's ex-husband, John Reckenbeil, remembered her on Thursday as "completely genuine" and "the smartest person in the room." When Reckenbeil met her in 1999, he said, she was a physical therapist recovering from a "hellacious" car crash -- and her own rehabilitation process helped her realize she wanted to become a doctor. Soon, he said, she enrolled in medical school.

Husen specialized in sports medicine, according to St. Francis Health System. Reckenbeil, 47, has not spoken to Husen in years. They divorced more than a decade ago. But last year, he said, Husen mailed him some old photos of him and his late mother.

"She said that she was in the process of moving and then she found these pictures and she really wanted me to have them back ... out of the goodness of her heart, knowing how much I miss and love my mother," Reckenbeil said in a phone interview. "That's how kind she was."

Hospital administrators noted that the latest mass shooting to beset the nation occurred at a place where doctors are hard at work trying to heal people. Robertson described Phillips, an orthopedic surgeon with decades of experience, as "the consummate gentleman" and someone "we should all strive to emulate."

"This was their calling," Ryan Parker, the hospital's chief of emergency medicine, said. "We are supposed to be the ones that are caring for others during tragedies like this. To think that our caregivers were the victims is just incomprehensible to me."

As more details on the gunman came to light, so did harrowing moments during the attack. Cheryl Lowry, whose father, Love, was killed, said he had gone to the hospital with his wife, Deborah, who was a patient of Phillips and was scheduled for a check-up. Her parents were in the exam room when the shooter came down the hall, she said.

Her father held the door shut to protect his wife -- but the gunman fired a round.

"The shooter couldn't get in, so he shot through the door and hit my dad," she said.

Lowry said the bullet hit her father in the chest and that her mother put pressure on the wound until police came to evacuate her. She said paramedics rushed her father to the hospital, where he died. Love spent nearly three decades in the military, his daughter said.

The 73-year-old was a retired first sergeant and served in Vietnam, she said. He loved to travel and spend time with his eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

"He was a really good dad and loved his grandkids. He lived for them," she said.

A lawyer in South Carolina, Reckenbeil said he was already in the process of writing a letter about gun control to Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and also Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut. He started drafting it after last week's mass shooting in Uvalde.

Reckenbeil planned to focus on Congress's bipartisan push to regulate the purchase of ammonium nitrate -- a chemical commonly used in fertilizer and explosives -- after its use in deadly acts of terrorism, including the Oklahoma City bombing of 1995. Mass shootings demand similar action, he argued. He wants to see universal background checks for gun sales and other restrictions to "lessen the chilling effect of a single actor."

"I'm just sick and tired of hearing that there's just nothing you can do," Reckenbeil said. "Last week, there was something inside of me that I can't take it anymore. ... I don't think I'll stop now."

Information for this article was contributed by Lindsey Bever, Andrew Jeong, Clarence Williams, Tyler Pager, John Wagner and Eugene Scott of The Washington Post.





This photo provided by the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office shows Michael Louis. Police say Louis, who killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa medical office blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation and bought an AR-style rifle just hours before the rampage, police said Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Muskogee County Sheriff's Office via AP)





