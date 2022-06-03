PREP BASKETBALL: Froud steps down at Prairie Grove’s girls coach

Kevin Froud said the time had come for him to move on to another stage of his life.

With that in mind, he announced Tuesday night that he has resigned as Prairie Grove's girls basketball coach, ending an 18-year tenure with the school.

"I'm spent," Froud said in an interview late Wednesday night. "I had discussed it with my immediate family and my brother and sister that we have around, and we came to an agreement that it was time for me to do something else.

"I'm ready to get out there and turn over a new leaf in my life. I can spend more time with my boys. They're getting up to the age where they can play, and I can go watch them and be a dad."

Froud compiled a 346-187 record overall and a 168-87 mark during his 18 years at Prairie Grove. The Lady Tigers finished their latest season with a 19-14 mark that was bolstered by a strong finish in postseason play as they reached the 4A-1 Conference Tournament championship and the Class 4A State Tournament semifinals.

The highlight was the 2009-10 season, when Prairie Grove went 32-1 and won the Class 4A state championship. The Lady Tigers finished as the state runnerup two other times (2011 and 2013) and played in the state tournament 12 times under Froud, as well as won six conference titles, six conference tournament titles and six regional tournament championships.

"I had a very successful 18 years there at Prairie Grove," Froud said. "I thought we improved a lot. "I'm going to miss my team, miss my girls and the camaraderie and all that. It was extremely hard telling the girls and telling the administration and telling the people I've been around for 18 years.

"I've coached kids and I was starting to coach their kids. There are a lot of relationships there, and I told them I will still be around doing stuff. One of my boys is still going to go to school there. It was a hard decision, but once I did it I felt a peace and knew it was the right thing to do."

Froud, who went 45-12 in two years at Hector before taking over at Prairie Grove, said he will search for another job, but not as a basketball coach. In the meantime, much of his time will be spent on the 400-acre family farm near Greenland.

"I was blessed," Froud said. "My father worked his tail off his entire life and left me and family with a farm in Greenland where I always lived there, and he left us with cows and all other stuff to do. We're blessed with that aspect, and that's helped make this decision. I'm probably going to do some more farm work to make the income work.

"There is other stuff I do on the side, and it relaxes me. I won't have the stress. I can just go and relax and do stuff like that. I feel like I'm at the stage of life where I can do that and be at peace."