Redcoats host Black Pilots of America

The Redcoats of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Black Pilots of America to Pine Bluff Regional Airport's Grider Field and the city as they kicked off Operation Skyhook 2022 on May 27.

Member chapters arrived for a Memorial Day weekend of activities, aviation camaraderie, and flying competitions.

"Most competitors own their own aircraft and take pride in showing off not only the look of their prized possession, but its performance and capabilities, as well," according to the Chamber newsletter.

The event brings in many spectators from the surrounding area and BPA members volunteer to give airplane rides, "Young Eagle Flights," to hundreds of children.

Officials with BPA say this year's event had a historic number of participants at more than 100 pilots registering for the event. The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission (A&P) awarded BPA a $10,000 funding grant for the 2022 Operation Skyhook.