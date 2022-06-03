Rogers motorcycle rider dies in crash with bus

SPRINGDALE -- A motorcycle rider was killed early Thursday in a crash with a tour bus on U.S. 412 in Springdale, according to a preliminary report from Springdale police.

Justin Fernandez, 38, of Rogers, was riding a 2022 Harley-Davidson east on U.S. 412 when a tour bus turning out of a hotel parking lot stopped for eastbound traffic, blocking the eastbound lanes.

Fernandez tried to stop and was thrown from the motorcycle, with both bike and rider hitting the side of the bus.

The investigating officer reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.