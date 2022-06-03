The world in brief: Run of daily covid deaths ends, Iran says

Run of daily covid deaths ends, Iran says

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's health minister said Thursday the country has marked its first day after more than two years without a single covid-19 death, lauding this as a significant milestone for a nation that long had the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Middle East.

The ministry reported 175 new cases over the past day, bringing Iran's number of confirmed cases during the pandemic to more than 7,230,000. Iran's officially registered death toll stands at 141,318.

"Iran has experienced the first day without a coronavirus death while America and Europe still have high casualty rates," tweeted Health Minister Bahram Einollahi.

At its peak in the pandemic, in August 2021, Iran registered more than 50,000 new cases a day. That same month also marked the highest daily number of fatalities, 709 deaths a day.

With anti-American hostility simmering, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had banned the import of Western shots. Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech remain forbidden.

Report: Displaced in Burma top 1 million

BANGKOK -- The United Nations' humanitarian relief agency says the number of people displaced within strife-torn Burma has for the first time exceeded 1 million, with well over half the total losing their homes after a military takeover last year.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says in a report that an already critical situation is being exacerbated by ongoing fighting between the military government and its opponents, the increasing prices of essential commodities, and the coming of monsoon season, while funding for its relief efforts is severely inadequate. Its report covers the situation up to May 26.

The military has hindered or denied independent access to areas not under its control, hampering aid efforts.

The report also says about 40,200 people have fled to neighboring countries since the takeover and more than 12,700 "civilian properties," including houses, churches, monasteries and schools, are estimated to have been destroyed.

As of the end of the first quarter of this year, humanitarian assistance reached 2.6 million people in Burma, or 41% of the 6.2 million people targeted, the U.N. agency says. The country's total population is more than 55 million. It warns this year's Humanitarian Response Plan for the nation, which is also known as Myanmar, is only 10% funded so far, falling short by $740 million.

Germany to look into Afghan evacuation

BERLIN -- The German parliament will set up a commission of inquiry into last year's evacuation mission from Afghanistan and a fact-finding commission on Berlin's two-decade involvement there, lawmakers said Thursday.

Senior lawmakers from the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition and from the main opposition Union bloc said in a joint statement that the two panels would be established before parliament's summer break starts next month.

Germany had the second-biggest contingent in the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan until last year's withdrawal and for years oversaw security and training efforts in the north of the country.

After the subsequent Taliban takeover of Kabul, Germany evacuated more than 5,300 people on its military flights, part of a sometimes-chaotic Western evacuation effort.

The Foreign Ministry has worked to facilitate more departures by various routes, and authorities say that around 200 Afghans per week have been brought to Germany via Pakistan in recent weeks.

Warring parties in Yemen renew truce

CAIRO -- The United Nations said Thursday that Yemen's warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months. The development offered a glimmer of hope for the country, plagued by eight years of civil war, though significant obstacles remain to lasting peace.

The cease-fire between Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels initially came into effect on April 2 -- the first nationwide truce in the past six years of the conflict in the Arab world's most impoverished nation. However, both sides have at times accused the other of violating the cease-fire.

The announcement, which is the outcome of U.N. efforts, came only a few hours before the original truce was set to expire later on Thursday.

"The truce represents a significant shift in the trajectory of the war and has been achieved through responsible and courageous decision making by the parties," U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement. He said he will mediate talks between the warring parties to solidify the new truce and to eventually reach a political settlement to end the conflict.

President Joe Biden welcomed the truce renewal and stressed that ending the war in Yemen has been a priority of his administration.

The fighting in Yemen started in 2014 and eventually descended into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran that has killed more than 150,000 people, including more than 14,500 civilians.



