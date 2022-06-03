Shooting victim in NLR, 17, dies

A teenager shot Wednesday in North Little Rock died of his wounds, prompting the city police to upgrade their investigation to a homicide case, they announced in a Thursday news release.

Officers arriving shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of East Washington Avenue found Christopher Perkins, 17, of North Little Rock, suffering from at least one gunshot.

Despite life-saving methods used on scene, Perkins died of his wounds at an area hospital, although the release did not specify the time of death.

Police have not identified any suspects.