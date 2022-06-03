Siloam Springs Museum’s third Walls Talk tour focuses on 1890 farmhouse at Walnut Grove Farms

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Siloam Springs Museum is hosting its third Walls Talk tour from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Walnut Grove Farms.

Attendees will get to tour the farmhouse -- a building constructed in 1890 -- as well as other buildings such as the barn and grounds, according to Don Warden, the director of collections and research for the museum.

Multiple tours will be held the day of the event, said Mary Nolan, director of operations for the museum.

This will be the third Walls Talk tour and the first since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Nolan said. The first was the McEnroe House and the second was the Butterfield Cabin, Nolan said.

Tickets for the event are $45 per person and $80 for couples. Along with the tour, a catered brunch will be provided by the Park House Kitchen + Bar, Nolan said. Museum staff recommends purchasing tickets ahead of time by visiting www.siloamspringsmuseum.com.

Music will also be provided by Miho Oda Sakon, a violinist, and Hanna Waldo, a violist, both with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, Sakon said.

Sakon and Waldo will be playing Mozart's "Duo," and the Vienna waltz "Voices of Spring" by Johann Strauss II, which was composed in 1882, the same year Siloam Springs was founded as well as music from German composers and Scottish fiddle music, Sakon said.

Warden did not say who originally owned the farmhouse but said the property was purchased by Harry L. Wirick Sr., using proceeds from oil wells he owned in Tulsa. This was one of several purchases in Siloam Springs made by members of the Tulsa oil industry in the 1930s, Warden said.

Jay K. Livingston, another member of the Tulsa oil society, purchased the property that would later become Lake Francis resort, Warden said.

"This was kind of a place that people could come to as a weekend getaway," Warden said.

Nolan said there will be further Walls Talk tours in the future. The museum has not decided which home will be the next place for Walls Talk but is working on the next tour.