Springdale man accused of internet stalking of a child

BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man was arrested last week in connection with internet stalking of a child after police said he arranged to meet a 15-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover police officer.

Charles Collins, 43, was arrested May 25. Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against him. He was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with a $75,000 bond.

A Siloam Springs police officer was working undercover on a social media site, which allows users to post ads on wanting to meet other users for sexual acts, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The officer received an email from a person later identified as Collins saying he wanted to chat, according to the affidavit. The officer, pretending to be a girl, told Collins she was 15 but turning 16 later this year, according to the affidavit. Collins exchanged several sexually explicit text messages with the officer, the affidavit states.

The two arranged to meet at Walgreens in Siloam Springs, and Collins sent the officer a photograph of his pickup, according to the affidavit.

The officer was able to find the pickup as it drove west on U.S. 412, according to the affidavit. Police made a traffic stop near the store and arrested Collins.

Collins told police the 15-year-old contacted him first, the affidavit states. He told police he planned to take the girl to Siloam Springs City Lake but was not going to force her to do anything, according to the affidavit.

Collins' arraignment is set for 8 a.m. July 5 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.