BASEBALL

UCA's Cleveland named second-team All-American

Central Arkansas' Tyler Cleveland earned a spot on Collegiate Baseball's All-America second team after a sophomore season in which he was named ASUN Conference Pitcher of the Year.

The Sheridan alumnus and East End native went 7-2 this season, compiling a 2.93 ERA with a league-high 101 strikeouts. Cleveland was named to Collegiate Baseball's All-America third and freshman teams last season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

Arkansas Tech's Calcatera hired at North Alabama

Arkansas Tech alumnus and men's and women's golf coach Luke Calcatera announced Thursday that he'll leave Russellville at the end of June to take over at head men's golf coach at North Alabama.

Calcatera played at Tech in the early 2000s and returned to lead the men's golf team in 2011-12. He won three GAC titles with the Wonder Boys (2013, 2019 and 2021) and took the Wonder Boys to the medal match portion of five straight NCAA championships, highlighted by a NCAA Division II national title in 2021.

-- Mitchell Gladstone