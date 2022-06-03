Sections
Super Quiz: Philosophy

Today at 1:31 a.m.

1. Name the three "stars" of the famous Greek philosophers.

2. This famous theorem concerns the sides of a right-angle triangle.

3. Translate Descartes' maxim "Cogito, ergo sum."

4. This branch of philosophy is concerned with the study of reason.

5. The opposite of determinism is this two-word phrase.

6. It's the doctrine that pleasure is the highest good.

7. This branch of philosophy is concerned with actions and behavior of man in society.

8. Immanuel Kant published "Critique of Practical --------."

9. The study of the origin and nature of the universe.

ANSWERS:

1. Socrates, Plato, Aristotle

2. Pythagorean theorem

3. I think, therefore I am.

4. Logic

5. Free will

6. Hedonism

7. Ethics

8. Reason

9. Cosmology

