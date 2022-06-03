TRAVELERS 16, CARDINALS 5

Arkansas battered Springfield for a season-high 19 hits, led by a 4-for-7 night by Kaden Polcovich in the Travelers' victory at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Batting second, Polcovich hit a two-run homer in the first inning and finished with three runs and a pair of RBI.

Six other Travs had multi-hit nights, including designated hitter Zach DeLoach -- who scored after five of his six plate appearances -- and center fielder Cade Marlowe, who went 3 for 4 with two walks and a two-run double.

Levi Stoudt went 4 innings on the mound for the Travs, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits -- 2 of which were homers -- and 2 walks.