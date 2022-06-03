The nation in brief: Weinstein conviction, sentence upheld

Weinstein conviction, sentence upheld

NEW YORK -- A New York appeals court Thursday upheld Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction and 23-year prison sentence, rejecting the former movie mogul's claim that the judge at his landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced him by letting women testify about allegations that weren't part of the criminal case.

The ruling by a five-judge panel in the state's intermediate appeals court affirmed one of the highest-profile verdicts to date in America's reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures -- an era that began with a flood of allegations against Weinstein.

His publicist, Juda Engelmayer, said he is reviewing his options and will seek to appeal the decision to the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals.

"We are disappointed, but not surprised," she said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said prosecutors were "gratified by today's decision, which upholds a monumental conviction that changed the way prosecutors and courts approach complex prosecutions of sexual predators."

Weinstein, 70, was convicted in New York in February 2020 of forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant, Mimi Haley, in 2006, and raping an aspiring actress in 2013. He was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault stemming from actor Annabella Sciorra's allegations of a mid-1990s rape.

Hinckley offers thanks to supporters

WASHINGTON -- John Hinckley Jr., who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981, is saying thank you to the people who helped him win freedom from court oversight.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Friedman in September had freed Hinckley from all restrictions but said his order wouldn't take effect until this month. On Wednesday, the judge held a final hearing in the case and said the release from conditions would occur as planned June 15.

Hinckley, 67, sings and plays guitar and hopes to pursue a music career. He was not at the hearing but wrote a brief Twitter message Wednesday evening.

"A big thank you to everyone who helped me get my unconditional release," he said. "What a long strange trip it has been. Now it's time to rock and roll."

In July, Hinckley plans to give a concert in New York City. Appearances in Connecticut and Chicago for what he has called the "John Hinckley Redemption Tour" have been canceled. He also shares his music on a YouTube channel.

Hinckley was confined to a mental hospital in Washington for more than two decades after a jury found him not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting Reagan. He has shown no signs of active mental illness in decades, the judge said Wednesday, and has exhibited no violent behavior or interest in weapons.

Ohio bill to arm school employees OK'd

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio school districts could begin arming employees as soon as this fall under legislation approved by Republican lawmakers and set to be signed by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine.

Democrats said the proposal, which is optional for schools, sends the wrong message a week after the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Republicans say the measure could prevent such shootings. Lawmakers fast-tracked it to counter the impact of a court ruling that said under current law, armed school workers would need hundreds of hours of training.

The bill will protect children by ensuring instruction is specific to schools and including significant scenario-based training, DeWine said late Wednesday in announcing his support.

The measure is opposed by major law enforcement groups, gun control advocates and the state's teachers' unions, which asked DeWine to veto it. It's supported by a handful of police departments and school districts.

Under the latest version of the bill, school employees who carry guns would need up to 24 hours of initial training, then up to eight hours of requalification annually.

DeWine also said the state's construction budget will provide $100 million for school security upgrades and $5 million for upgrades at colleges.

Police group halts raffle of AR-15 rifle

BELTON, Mo. -- A Missouri police association has pulled the plug on its plan to raffle off an AR-15 rifle in the wake of recent mass shootings.

The Belton Police Athletic Association had planned to raffle off the gun as part of its annual fundraiser supporting a drug education program in schools in the community, about 20 miles south of Kansas City, Mo.

Organizers said the decision to include the rifle was made months ago -- before a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers last week at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and before a May 14 racist attack at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket that killed 10 people. Police say both shooters had AR-15-style rifles.

"After recent tragic events, the Belton Police Athletic Association decided that it would be inappropriate to continue with the raffle as planned," the association said Wednesday on the police department's Facebook page.