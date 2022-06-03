Wetherington added to UA hoops staff

University of Arkansas basketball Coach Eric Musselman announced the hiring of Blake Wetherington as the assistant director of recruiting and scouting on Thursday.

Wetherington spent the previous four seasons on the Iowa State coaching staff, serving as the recruiting and scouting coordinator last season and as a graduate season for three years.

The Cyclones surprised the nation with one of the best Division I turnarounds last season after winning 20 more games than the previous year and advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 22-13 record.

Iowa State was one of the nation's top defensive teams, finishing fifth nationally in defensive efficiency, 22nd in scoring defense, and 11th in three-point field goal defense.

Guard Izaiah Brockington was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and first-team All-Big 12, while Tyrese Hunter was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Wetherington was key in the development of three future NBA players in Marial Shayok, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Tyrese Haliburton, who was the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Also on Thursday, former Arkansas director of player development Mike Ekanem was officially announced as an assistant coach at Sam Houston State.

He is the second Arkansas support staff member to become an assistant coach this offseason. Former director of scouting and analytics Hays Myers joined the staff of David Patrick at Sacramento State on April 28.

Before 2021-22, Ekanem, who worked on Musselman's staff at Nevada, spent the previous two seasons as the director of scouting for Texas A&M men's basketball.

He spent the 2018-19 season at Nevada as a multimedia specialist. Prior to his time with the Wolf Pack, he was a special assistant at Memphis for two seasons before serving as the video coordinator and recruiting assistant.