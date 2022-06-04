17 at UAM inducted into honor societyand

The University of Arkansas at Monticello’s Zeta Chapter of Alpha Chi National Honor Society inducted 17 new members during a recognition ceremony April 19, according to a news release.

New members include Grace A. Adams, business management major; Abbey Austin, psychology major; Alondra Cruz, nursing major; Brett Michael Cunningham, natural resources-forestry major; Alexia Gurnsey, biology major and biochemistry major; Kellye Hooks, nursing major; Ally Huitt, biology major and biochemistry major; Harleigh Livingston, psychology major; Jaxen Reese Morphis, mathematics-data science major; Angel Quiroga, criminal justice major; Ty Say, biology major and biochemistry major; Devyn Simpson, nursing major; Noah Lee Smith, mathematics-data science major; Samantha Stephens, mathematics major; Gabriel L. Wade, music-jazz major; Rylan White, business major; and Cade Wilkerson, biology major and biochemistry major.

Kate Stewart, UAM professor of English and director of the MA English program, and Carol Strong, UAM professor of political science, are faculty advisers for the Zeta Chapter. Stewart is also an at-large member of Alpha Chi National Council and serves as the secretary-treasurer for Region II.

“This society, as an organization, is composed of the best student intellectual life at this institution,” Stewart told inductees. “Membership in this society is the highest academic honor to be achieved on this campus, and the spirit of scholarship at UAM will be enhanced and deepened through you as its official representatives.”

Alpha Chi was founded Feb. 22, 1922, as an organization designed to recognize scholarship and character. UAM’s Zeta Chapter was constituted on April 27, 1956, according to the release.

According to its website, Alpha Chi “is a member of the Association of College Honor Societies, the nation’s only accreditation association for university honor societies,” and only invites the top 10% of eligible college juniors, seniors and graduate students to join.

Details: Kate Stewart, (870) 460-1878 or stewart@uamont.edu.