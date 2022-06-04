2 Dollarway students write children’s book

Jasmine Stinnett and Savannah Lawson, juniors at Dollarway High School, held a book signing May 26 at James Matthews Elementary School for their recently published children's publication, "Mello's Aquatic Life."

They were accompanied by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission staff who conducted a presentation on aquatic life at Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

The book features the dumbo octopus Mello, who guides the reader through her everyday life in Coral City while also teaching lessons on counting.

While Stinnett wrote the storyline, Lawson created the illustrations through PaintTool SAI, a design program, where she converted her drawings into images, according to the release.

The signing involved more than 120 students who had the opportunity to hear a live reading of the book from the author and illustrator.

Stinnett and Lawson began their publication journey when they entered the Educators Rising Region 4 Children's Literature Competition and were awarded second place. They were then offered the opportunity to have their book published.

"When we found out we won second place, we were really excited but also kind of bummed because of course we wanted first," Stinnett said. "But when we found out the book was going to be published, we were so excited. I couldn't believe our book was going to actually be published."

Lawson agreed.

"It's exciting because we feel like we're getting some recognition by having our book published," Lawson said.

Celeste Alexander, teacher excellence coordinator at Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative, organized the event.

"I am so impressed by 'Mello's Aquatic Life,' Alexander said. "This book can be used by parents and educators to teach math, science, and literacy skills to children ages 5-9. The illustrations are absolutely beautiful."

Also in attendance at the book signing were guests from the Arkansas Department of Education, including Raven Harris, the state coordinator for Educators Rising, ADE Deputy Commissioner Stacy Smith.

"These girls have taken what we teach in the classroom and applied it to real life," Smith said. "This is a huge success for Dollarway, and this is life-changing for these girls."

As Stinnett and Lawson read to the students, their teacher Heileigh Miller watched from the sidelines with a smile.

"I'm just really proud of them," Miller said. "I'm so happy to see them doing something that pushes them out of their comfort zone when I know they were nervous."

Also during the event, Trenton Powell, AGFC education program specialist,educated the students on aquatic life within the Pine Bluff area. He also brought a baby alligator and snapping turtles.

"It's always exciting to see how much the kids love seeing the animals and learning about them," Powell said. "That's the reason we all got into this job, because we've all had those experiences as kids and we want to create those same experiences for kids."

As the students returned to their classrooms, they each received an individual copy of "Mello's Aquatic Life" signed by Stinnett and Lawson.

The author and illustrator have already begun working on their next publication. They have declared the story "strictly confidential" until published, but Lawson hinted that it "includes flowers."

"Mello's Aquatic Life" will soon be available for purchase through Amazon and a copy has been placed in the James Matthews Elementary School media center for students to access.

Details: Celeste Alexander, alexanderc@aresc.k12.ar.us.