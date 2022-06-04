Arkansas 3, Springfield 1

TRAVELERS 3, CARDINALS 1

The Arkansas Travelers (25-24) moved above .500 for the first time since April 25 with a win over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Springfield had little success against Arkansas starter Stephen Kolek (3-3), totaling 2 hits and 1 walk over 6 innings. Kolek finished with nine strikeouts.

Springfield starter Dalton Roach (2-3) would keep his team within reach, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits and 2 walks, while matching Kolek's 9 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

The Travelers would strike first in the sixth when Joe Rizzo hit his sixth home run of the season to break the deadlock.

Both teams scored in the seventh with Travs catcher Jake Anchia hitting his first home run of the season in the top half of the inning, followed by a sacrifice fly by Springfield's Malcolm Nunez in the bottom half to cut the margin to 2-1.

Connor Hoover provided the Travelers with some cushion in the ninth inning, hitting his second home run of the season to make it 3-1.

Michael Styffeler had two strikeouts in the ninth to secure his ninth save of the season .