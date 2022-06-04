Bella Vista Police Department report offers data on its work in 2021

BELLA VISTA -- The recently released Bella Vista Police Department 2021 year-end report includes a number of figures and statistics regarding law enforcement.

Police Chief James Graves' cover letter stated that in 2021 the department took 21,860 calls for services, and officers drove a total of 564,593 patrol miles during policing efforts. He reported the department logged more than 4,762 hours of training during 2021.

The administrative division reported it took 147 sets of civilian fingerprints, sent 407 dash camera videos to the county prosecutor, sent 439 dash camera videos to the city prosecutor, entered 551 warrants into the Arkansas Crime Information Center, conducted 22 employee background checks, entered 21,860 dispatch calls, answered 4,171 911 calls and answered a total of 54,019 dispatch calls.

The patrol division reported that, with 21,860 calls for service received and a decreased headcount of 22 officers over three shifts, that averaged to about 944 calls per officer throughout the year. The time spent on scene by officers averaged about 45 minutes per call, the report said.

The patrol division reported its average response time as 9.5 minutes. The division provided 1,500 hours of outreach and 1,834 special checks. Overtime hours totaled 2,995, at a cost of $107,855. The division reported 429 total traffic accidents with two fatalities.

Officers arrested 898 people. The division also reported 318 domestic disputes, 36 domestic arrests, 232 drug arrests, 119 assaults, 113 DWI arrests, 289 criminal/other and 460 warrant arrests.

The criminal investigations division shared information on drug enforcement. The division seized 2.58 pounds of marijuana in 2021, with a street value of $4,500. They also seized 92 doses of prescription pills with a street value of $2,000, 29.7 grams of methamphetamine worth $1,700 and .54 grams of heroin worth $80. The division also seized $1,306 in U.S. currency during crime-related calls, along with three guns, two marijuana grows and five vehicles, the report said.