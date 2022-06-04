Bost leads way in A&M’s victory

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Austin Bost hit a three-run homer in the seventh to help No. 5 national seed Texas A&M beat Oral Roberts 8-2 on Friday in the College Station Regional.

Texas A&M (38-18) returned to the NCAA Tournament after having a string of 13 consecutive trips snapped last season.

Jordan Thompson opened the scoring for Texas A&M in the second inning with a two-run homer, and Bost made it 3-1 in the fifth with a sacrifice fly. Jack Moss capped it by doubling in two runs in the eighth for a six-run lead.

Texas A&M starter Micah Dallas (6-3) went five innings and allowed just one earned run. Joseph Menefee struck out seven in three innings.

Holden Breeze and Connor Beichler each had an RBI for Oral Roberts (38-19). Starter Ledgend Smith (7-5) allowed 8 hits and 2 earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Texas A&M played in front of its fourth largest postseason crowd (6,215) in the history of renovated Blue Bell Park.

AUBURN REGIONAL

FLORIDA ST. 5, UCLA 3

Jordan Carrion hit his first triple of the season, Alex Toral added an insurance run in the ninth with a homer and No. 3 seed Florida State beat second-seeded UCLA.

Carrion brought in two runs with his triple to give Florida State (34-23) a 3-0 lead. Toral blasted his 15th home run of the season in the ninth for a two-run lead.

Florida State starter Parker Messick (7-5) allowed 2 earned runs in 5 innings while striking out 4. Davis Hare earned his fourth save of the season with 1 2/3 innings of work.

The Bruins (38-23) had two runners with one out in the eighth but only scored one on a wild pitch to get within 4-3.

AUBURN 19, SE LOUISIANA 7

Cole Foster hit three home runs, two of them in the first inning from both sides of the plate, driving in nine runs to power No. 14 overall seed Auburn over Southeastern Louisiana.

Auburn (38-19) advances to play Florida State today. Southeastern Louisiana (30-30) will play an elimination game against UCLA.

AUSTIN REGIONAL

TEXAS 11, AIR FORCE 3

Skyler Messinger went 4 for 5 with three RBI, Austin Todd added three RBI and No. 9 overall seed Texas beat Air Force.

Texas (43-19) has won 12 of its last 15 games, which includes a loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship. Air Force (30-28) was making its first appearance in the tournament since 1969.

Murphy Stehly led off the third with a double and Messinger drove him in for a 3-2 lead. Messinger added a single to left with the bases loaded to make it 5-2. Stehly had the only other multi-hit game for Texas, going 3 for 5. Big 12 Player of the Year Ivan Melendez went 1 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

BLACKSBURG REGIONAL

COLUMBIA 8, GONZAGA 2

Hayden Schott belted a three-run home run in a five-run fifth inning and third-seeded Columbia thumped second-seeded Gonzaga.

Locked in a 1-1 tie, the Lions (31-16) had four straight hits, with an RBI single by Weston Eberly preceding Schott’s blast, his 12th, to right field off of Bulldogs (36-18) starter Gabe Hughes (8-3). Joshua Solomon had an RBI single after EJ Kreutzmann’s double to make it 6-1.

Sean Higgins (6-3) started for Columbia and gave up two runs, just Tyler Rando’s fifth-inning home run was earned, on six hits with six strikeouts. Eberly and Tyler MacGregor both had three hits; Eberly and Schott both had three RBI, Eberly had a solo home run in the seventh.

CHAPEL HILL REGIONAL

N. CAROLINA 15, HOFSTRA 4

Mac Horvath hit two of North Carolina’s five home runs and the 11th-overall seed Tar Heels rolled over Hofstra.

Horvath had a solo home run in the first to tie the game at 1-1 and a two-run homer, his 18th, in the third to put the Tar Heels on top 4-2.

The Tar Heels (39-19) have won eight straight and 16 of 18.

Tomas Frick had a solo home run in the second, Danny Serretti a solo blast in the fifth and Vance Honeycutt a three-run shot to cap a seven-run seventh that made it 13-3. Honeycutt pushed his freshman home run record to a team-leading 22.

VCU 8, GEORGIA 1

Connor Hujsak hit a three-run home run in the top of the first inning and added a solo shot in the seventh to help third-seeded VCU beat No. 2 seed Georgia 8-1, extending the Rams’ win streak to 16 games.

VCU (41-18) plays North Carolina, the regional’s host and the No. 10 seed overall, in the semifinals after Georgia (35-22) and No. 4 seed Hofstra play in a loser-out game today.

COLLEGE PARK REGIONAL

UCONN 8, WAKE FOREST 7

Ben Huber dropped a double in front of a diving centerfielder in the top of the ninth inning and No. 3 seed UConn held off second-seeded Wake Forest.

Lucas Costello couldn’t come up with the diving catch and David Smith, who reached on a fielding error to lead off the ninth, scored easily from second to break the tie.

UConn starter Austin Peterson struck out 11 in six innings and Justin Willis (2-1) went 1 2/3 scoreless innings to secure the win.

Casey Dana led UConn (47-13) with three hits and two RBI, and Huber and Bryan Padilla also had two RBI apiece.

Wake Forest (40-18-1) had tied it at 7-7 after a four-run eighth inning, capped by Adam Cecere’s two-run homer to center.

MARYLAND 23, LONG ISLAND 2

Ian Petrutz went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI, Nick Lorusso and Troy Schreffler drove in four apiece and No. 15 overall seed Maryland steamrolled Long Island.

Maryland (46-12) advances to play Connecticut todat. Long Island (37-20) will play an elimination game against Wake Forest earlier in the day.

CORVALLIS REGIONAL

SAN DIEGO 3, VANDERBILT 2

Ian Churchill got two solid plays from his defense to earn a save and San Diego (37-18) held on to defeat Vanderbilt.

After allowing a leadoff walk to Enrique Bradfield and a sacrifice bunt by Javier Vaz, the Torero defense saved the day. A hard smash to third by Spencer Jones was knocked down by Jack Costello , who scrambled to barely get the putout at first while keeping Brad-field, who is 43 for 43 stealing bases this season and 90 of 96 for his career, at second.

An intentional walk to Dominic Keegan, who had a solo home run in the seventh, set up the force out but Jack Bulger drilled a line drive into right field that Angelo Peraza had to jump to catch after starting in on the ball.

Keegan’s two-out homer in the seventh inning and Hewett’s to lead off the eighth got Vanderbilt (36-15) back in the game.

GAINESVILLE REGIONAL

OKLAHOMA 16, LIBERTY 3

Peyton Graham hit the first grand slam of this season’s NCAA Tournament and No. 9 overall seed Oklahoma beat Liberty (37-22).

Graham’s shot highlighted and capped an eight-run fifth inning for a 14-3 lead. The first eight batters of the inning scored as Oklahoma (38-20) took control.

Graham was 2 for 6 with four RBI. His 17th homer of the season was also his third grand slam. John Spikerman also had four RBI after going 4 for 5 with a homer.

Oklahoma’s Jake Bennett (8-3) struck out 9 while allowing 9 hits and 3 earned runs.

FLORIDA 7, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 3

Brandon Sproat allowed one run over seven innings, Colby Halter had three RBI — including the go-ahead solo homer in the bottom of the fifth — and top-seeded Florida beat Central Michigan.

Florida (40-22) plays No. 2 seed Oklahoma in the semifinals after fourth-seeded Central Michigan (42-18) plays No. 3 seed Liberty in an elimination game today.

GREENVILLE REGIONAL

East CAROLINA 17, COPPIN ST. 1

Bryson Worrell homered from both sides of the plate, driving in four runs, in the third inning and top-seeded East Carolina rolled past fourth-seeded Cop-pin State (24-29).

The Pirates (43-18), the overall No. 8 seed making their 34th regional appearance, broke it open with five hits and and four walks in the third. Worrell started the scoring with a solo blast to left field leading off the inning and capped the scoring with a three-run shot to right, making it 12-1 en route to their nation-leading 19th consecutive victory.

Alec Makarewicz also homered and Joey Rezek had three RBI, getting his first collegiate base hit and RBI in the seventh. Danny Beal (5-1) struck out six in four innings of one-hit relief to get the win.

VIRGINIA 7, COASTAL CAROLINA 2

Jake Gelof went 3 for 4 with two RBI and made a nice defensive stop in the seventh to help No. 2 seed Virginia beat third-seeded Coastal Carolina (36-19-1).

Virginia (39-17) entered having lost five of its last seven games.

Virginia’s Nate Savino (6-6) went 6 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run. Saucke and Kyle Teel also had two RBI and Ethan Anderson added another.

Reid VanScoter (9-3) allowed six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings for Coastal Carolina.

HATTIESBURG REGIONAL

SOUTHERN MISS 2, ARMY 0

Tanner Hall struck out nine in eight innings for his ninth win of the season and No. 11 national seed Southern Miss beat Army.

Hall retired the first 11 batters, including six strikeouts, to help ensure the Golden Eagles’ eighth shutout of the season. He also retired the final seven batters he faced, including a 10-pitch seventh and a seven-pitch eighth. Landon Harper entered in the ninth for his 12th save.

Southern Miss (44-16) opened the scoring on Christopher Sargent’s RBI double off the top of the left-field wall in the fifth inning. Gabe Montenegro, who broke the school record for singles

(239), had a leadoff single in the sixth and later scored on a throwing error.

Sam Ruta had a team-high two hits for Army (31-24).

LSU 14, KENNESAW ST. 11

Leadoff batter Dylan Crews had a go-ahead two-run double in a 10-run eighth inning to help rally LSU over Kennesaw State.

LSU (39-20) advances to play Southern Mississippi today. Kennesaw State (35-27) will play an elimination game against Army earlier in the day.

KNOXVILLE REGIONAL

TENNESSEE 10, ALABAMA STATE 0

Blade Tidwell surrendered three hits in 7 2/3 shutout innings, Jordan Beck hit two of No. 1 overall seed Tennessee’s five home runs and the Volunteers rolled over Alabama State.

Tennessee (54-7) has won nine straight.

The Volunteers extended their home-run record to 146. No team has hit more in a season since the college game switched to the safer BBCOR bats in 2011.

CAMPBELL 15, GA. TECH 8

Ty Babin drove in five runs, Logan Jordan had three hits and three RBI and Campbell used five-run innings in the second and sixth to cruise past Georgia Tech.

Campbell (41-17) extended its streak with a homer to 20 games and the Camels set a program record for hits in a NCAA tournament with their 16th in the six inning before finishing with 18.

Jordan, Tyler Halstead and Jarrod Belbin each homered in Campbell’s five-run second. Halstead and Belbin went back-to-back, both going over the scoreboard in right field. Jordan added a two-RBI single to begin a five-run sixth and Babin broke it open with a three-run homer to make it 11-2.

Georgia Tech (34-23) starter John Medich (4-5) went just 1 2/3 innings after allowing 5 earned runs and 6 hits.

LOUISVILLE REGIONAL

LOUISVILLE 7, SE MISSOURI STATE 2

Jack Payton had his first four-hit day and drove in four runs, and No. 12 overall seed Louisville defeated Southeast Missouri State (37-21).

Payton had RBI doubles for the Cardinals in the fifth and seven innings and added a two-run single in the eighth.

Louisville (39-18-1) improved to 30-6 at home, the sixth time to reach 30 home wins in the last 10 seasons.

MICHIGAN 8, OREGON 6

Matt Frey hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to rally Michigan over Oregon.

Michigan (33-26) advances to play Louisville today. Oregon (35-24) will play an elimination game against Southeast Missouri State .

STANFORD REGIONAL

STANFORD 20, BINGHAMTON 7

Drew Bowser had an RBI double to ignite a 10-run second inning, capping the outburst with a grand slam and No. 2 overall seed Stanford (42-14) breezed to a victory over Binghamton (22-29).

Tommy Troy went 4-for-5 with two home runs and a double for the Cardinal, scoring four runs. He had an RBI single in the second, a solo homer in the sixth and a three-run shot in the seventh. Brett Barrera, Braden Montgomery and Eddie Park all went 3-for-5. Joe Lomuscio hit his first home run for Stanford, a pinch-hit two-run shot in the eighth to cap the scoring.